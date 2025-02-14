Larry Fink Plans to Stay at BlackRock for the Foreseeable Future

Larry Fink, the CEO of BlackRock, plans to remain in his position for the foreseeable future despite speculation about his retirement. Fink has informed top executives that he intends to stay on until BlackRock completes its recent acquisitions, which are aimed at expanding the firm's reach beyond traditional asset management. His decision comes amid a growing rivalry with Blackstone, a private equity giant, as BlackRock ventures into private credit and other alternative investments.

One of the big questions on Wall Street is when Larry Fink, the long-time CEO and founder of money-management behemoth BlackRock, will decide to retire.

The CEO of the world’s largest asset-management firm has alerted his top people that he is sticking around for the foreseeable future, at least until BlackRock absorbs some $28 billion in new acquisitions it made in the past year or so intended to expand its footprint beyond plain-vanilla investing on behalf of clients, On The Money has learned. Larry Fink, CEO of the world’s largest asset-management firm, has alerted his top people that he is sticking around for the foreseeable future. Fink’s plan to remain in his job without a clear retirement date is why one potential successor, Mark Wiedman, the managing director of the firm’s global client business, announced last month that he is leaving after around 20 years at the firm. Wiedman is 54, and Fink is a very healthy 72, or as one BlackRock insider told On The Money, “Larry has the energy of a 27-year-old, and he’s having the time of his life.” A company flack tells me succession planning is always being discussed by the BlackRock board, but if you know anything about this company, it’s Fink’s baby, and they report to him. He started BlackRock in 1988, after being jettisoned from the old First Boston Corp., following some significant trading desk losses. The firm was first an asset-management subsidiary of the Blackstone Group, one of the pioneers of private equity created by Stephen Schwarzman and Pete Peterson. By 1992, Fink’s baby was growing exponentially (as was his ego that brushed up against the sizable one of Schwarzman’s), so much so that he bought himself out of Blackstone for a mere $300 million. Today, BlackRock has a market value of $150 billion. Another reason it was a mistake for Schwarzman to let Fink go is that they are — thanks to those acquisitions — increasingly direct competitors, a little known fact on Wall Street except in the offices of both places. Blackstone is the king of the private equity business, with $1.1 trillion in assets taken private that will at some point be sold. BlackRock has been mainly a manager of other people’s assets, a so-called passive investment adviser that sells stuff like exchange traded funds and advises public pension funds here and abroad. But there is a BlackRock-Blackstone war going down, with the former encroaching on the latter’s turf. Last year, BlackRock bought private credit firm HP Partners, which provides loans to businesses. BlackRock now has two PE platforms, and it offers banking services to general partners of private equity outfits. It has teamed with PE firm Partners Group to offer investors access to this lucrative market. He was. Little secret: ESG makes up a $1 trillion of BlackRock’s $11 trillion in AUM, and much of it comes from overseas investors. Fink used to talk up ESG. No longer after he took a lot of grief from Red State pols, including those who run pension funds in places like Texas and Florida, he has since been downplaying ESG here in the US. That combined with some savvy lobbying from his government affairs team has quelled a lot of the Red State anger. Not being a target of conservative scorn has its benefits: Fink is focused on the business. Earnings are up, as is his AUM, as On The Money previously reported





