Larry Ellison's Dystopian Vision: AI Surveillance and a Technocratic Corporate State

Billionaire Larry Ellison, founder of Oracle, advocates for a future where governments share all data with AI, raising concerns about privacy and surveillance. He envisions a technocratic corporate state with AI-powered surveillance systems monitoring populations. The Trump administration's push for AI dominance further fuels these anxieties.

Larry Ellison , the billionaire founder of software giant Oracle , is increasingly resembling a science fiction villain. At the World Government Summit in Dubai, Ellison urged world leaders to consolidate all national data into a single, secure database accessible to AI models. He claimed this would benefit countries in the long run, enabling cost savings, improved public services, and better healthcare outcomes.

Ellison, whose company is actively expanding its AI business, envisions a future where governments and corporations are seamlessly integrated through a constant flow of population data. This technocratic corporate state, however, raises serious concerns about privacy and surveillance. Ellison's vision extends to the creation of an AI-fueled surveillance state, where robotics and automated systems monitor entire populations. In a September 2022 Oracle event, he stated that AI would supervise police officers, report problems, and ensure citizens behave. He even envisioned autonomous drones handling high-speed car chases, eliminating the need for human law enforcement. This raises disturbing questions about individual freedoms and the potential for unchecked government power.The Trump administration's commitment to AI dominance further fuels these anxieties. Oracle, alongside tech giants like OpenAI, Microsoft, and NVIDIA, is involved in a new AI infrastructure effort building data centers across the U.S. This project, coupled with Ellison's pronouncements, paints a chilling picture of a future controlled by powerful corporations and AI, with little regard for individual rights or autonomy





