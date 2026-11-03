Larry Ellison has crashed to 9th on the rich list after a $159 billion wealth decline in the past year

Larry Ellison's net worth has fallen 49% over the past year to $164 billion as Oracle shares have dropped.

Larry Ellison's net worth has fallen by nearly 50% over the past year. The Bloomberg Billionaires Index shows Ellison's net worth has fallen by 49.2% to $164 billion, making him the world's ninth-richest person.

He started the year ranked fifth — ahead of Mark Zuckerberg and behind Google's Sergey Brin. The 82-year-old's wealth is tied to his shares in Oracle, the tech company he cofounded in 1977. Its share price is down 39% since the start of 2026, and over 53% since November 2025.that it is issuing new shares and bonds to raise $20 billion. The stock fell another 1.5% in premarket trade on Tuesday.

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Investors are wary about the size of the raise, with growing concerns about how much Oracle is spending to build the data centers needed for its AI contracts, and whether it can deliver on the massive infrastructure expansion. The share sale would also dilute existing investors' stakes, and the added debt would heighten concerns about the company's already hefty borrowing. In September 2025, Ellison was briefly the world's richest person as Oracle shares jumped some 40% in a single day.

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He is now barely in the top 10 on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, hanging on below Nvidia's Jensen Huang. Elon Musk remains the richest person in the world by a massive margin, though his