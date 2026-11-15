Larry Ellison Buys Eight Florida Homes Sparking HOA Dispute

Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison spent nearly $10 million on eight Boynton Beach homes, triggering an HOA rule change limiting ownership to five properties.

Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison purchased eight residential properties in the exclusive Palm Meadows Estates community of Boynton Beach, Florida, for a combined value nearing $10 million during the spring of 2023. The 82-year-old tech mogul acquired these single-story ranch-style homes with the specific intention of housing members of his domestic staff, including teachers, therapists, and personal chefs. This aggressive acquisition strategy immediately clashed with local governance structures, as the local Homeowners Association (HOA) simultaneously moved to restrict individual ownership limits within the 288-home gated neighborhood.

Timeline of Purchase and HOA Restriction

The acquisition unfolded rapidly, with real estate agent Kimmie Cruz reporting that Ellison's team sought to view as many as ten properties within a compressed 90-minute window. The buyer team showed a distinct preference for properties not currently listed on the market, demonstrating a high level of targeted intent. As these complex transactions were being finalized, the HOA enacted a new bylaw amendment signed on May 30, 2023, and officially recorded with Palm Beach County on June 2, 2023. This timing placed the regulatory change directly in the path of Ellison's ongoing purchases.

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The newly recorded amendment explicitly limited any single resident to owning a maximum of five properties within the development. Cruz noted that the sudden regulatory intervention was perceived by the buyer's team as an attempt to block the transactions. Despite the presence of legal challenges and the newly imposed constraints, all eight purchases associated with Ellison were ultimately completed. The dispute highlighted the tension between high-net-worth individual investors and established community governance rules.

Financial Gains for Sellers and Market Impact

The transaction resulted in significant financial windfalls for the sellers involved in the Palm Meadows Estates deals. Cruz reported that she successfully negotiated sale prices averaging 20 percent above current market value across the homes she facilitated. The premium pricing reflects the strong demand from Ellison's purchasing entity, which was willing to pay above asking rates to secure specific residential assets for its personnel.

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Paul and Yvonne Carozza, who sold a three-bedroom, approximately 2,100-square-foot home to Ellison, realized a substantial return on their initial investment. The couple sold their property for $1.2 million, a figure more than double the $567,000 they paid for the same home in 2019. This stark appreciation underscores the rapid escalation in property values within the area, driven in part by the influx of billionaire-level capital into the Palm Beach County real estate market.

HOA Authority and Community Reaction

Neighbors expressed concern that the bulk purchases would fundamentally alter the social and physical dynamic of the neighborhood. Some residents feared that high turnover of staff housing could reduce community stability, while others were upset by the perceived preferential treatment of a billionaire buyer. Florida real estate attorney Michael Gelfand explained that homeowners associations in the state possess broad authority to regulate property transactions based on governing documents.

Gelfand noted that these entities can dictate everything from exterior landscaping to the selection of buyers, depending on the specific covenants in place. To prevent further speculation or rapid flipping of properties, the HOA also implemented a mandate requiring owners to hold their properties for a minimum of one year before renting them out. This rule aims to ensure long-term residency and community cohesion among the various property owners.

The Ellison Effect in Manalapan and Beyond

This Boynton Beach dispute is merely one chapter in Ellison's extensive expansion across Southeast Florida, where he has invested over $450 million in the nearby town of Manalapan. His portfolio in the region includes a $173 million oceanfront estate acquired in 2022 and the 300-room Eau Palm Beach Resort & Spa, purchased for approximately $277.4 million in August 2024. The resort, located just 20 minutes south of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago compound, serves as one of the town's largest employers and is undergoing rejuvenation efforts that include new dining concepts.

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Industry insiders have coined the term 'Ellison Effect' to describe the resulting surge in luxury property prices and the attraction of ultrawealthy demographics to the area. Manalapan, a municipality of roughly 400 residents, is rapidly transforming from a quiet old-money enclave into a hub for billionaires. Ellison's neighbors in the region include notable figures such as hedge fund billionaire Chris Rokos, Fox News host Sean Hannity, and WeatherTech founder David MacNeil. His real estate holdings extend globally, encompassing properties in Malibu, Newport, San Francisco, and Lake Tahoe, as well as 98 percent of the Hawaiian island of Lanai, which he purchased in 2012 for $300 million.