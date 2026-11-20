Larian Studios confirms a Baldur's Gate 3 prequel novel featuring Shadowheart, released by Titan Books in May 2027. This expands the franchise narrative beyond the upcoming Divinity sequel.

The official X account for Titan Books has confirmed the publication of a new literary expansion for the Baldur's Gate 3 universe. Titled Baldur's Gate 3: Shadowheart, this prequel novel is scheduled for release in May 2027. The announcement shifts the focus from video game sequels to prose, offering fans a deeper look into the lore of the critically acclaimed role-playing game.

Shadowheart Novel Details and Release

Unlike a direct continuation of the video game events, which vary based on player choices, this book explores the past of the popular cleric character. The narrative focuses on her time as a devoted priestess of Shar, setting up a brutal murder investigation. The official description markets the work as a darkly sexy fantasy, suggesting a tone that may appeal to readers of the romantasy genre. Author Tasha Suri brings her experience from the Burning Kingdoms trilogy to this project, blending fantasy elements with romantic undertones.

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Larian Studios Focuses on New Project

Players waiting for a direct game expansion or Baldur's Gate 4 should note that the development team has moved on. Larian Studios is currently working on a new entry in the Divinity series rather than extending the Baldur's Gate franchise digitally. This strategic shift explains why the narrative expansion is happening through books and comics instead of new gameplay content. The studio's decision allows the existing world to be explored through different creative mediums while the developers pursue fresh intellectual property.

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Community Reaction and Previous Tie-Ins

The introduction of new stories into the Baldur's Gate 3 universe comes with mixed expectations from the community. A previous tie-in, Baldur's Gate 3: Astarion, faced significant criticism for its handling of heavy topics and the character's backstory. Fans had strong opinions regarding how those sensitive issues were addressed in the earlier book. The Shadowheart novel will need to navigate similar complexities, as the character also possesses a dark and complicated history. A different author and subject matter may result in a more positive reception, though satisfying every fan remains a challenging task.

Future Media and Interactive Expansions

Beyond the novel, the franchise is expanding into other formats with a new comic series set to launch in February 2027. This comic will begin with an arc focused on the character Astarion, aiming to address narrative concerns that arose from the previous book adaptation. The studio is also encouraging players to create their own stories at the game table using Dungeons and Dragons rules. This approach ensures the Baldur's Gate 3 experience can continue indefinitely through player-driven imagination and shared role-playing sessions.