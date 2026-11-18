Archaeologists discover the largest Xiongnu tomb in Mongolia at Duurlig Nars, containing over 400 artifacts that reveal trade links with Han Dynasty and Roman Empire.

Archaeologists have uncovered a massive, two-thousand-year-old tomb belonging to an elite nomad from the Xiongnu Empire in central Asia. The discovery at the Duurlig Nars site in Mongolia is the largest Xiongnu tomb ever found in the country. The nine-level burial complex contains more than four hundred grave goods. This excavation provides significant insight into the social structure and international connections of the ancient nomadic empire.

Architectural Scale and Excavation Details

The National Museum of Korea led the excavation team in cooperation with the Institute of Archaeology of the Mongolian Academy of Sciences and the National Museum of Mongolia. Duurlig Nars is the largest noble burial complex of the Xiongnu Empire and features nearly three hundred ancient burial mounds known as kurgans. The newly announced tomb is roughly square in shape. A long passageway extends from the main structure. Including the passageway, the total length is approximately two hundred and forty feet or seventy-three meters. This dimension is roughly the size of a standard American football field. The tomb descends around forty-eight feet or fourteen point five meters deep. Archaeologists discovered nine concentric layers of stone. Each layer is smaller than the last, creating an inverted pyramid structure.

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Stakeholder Positions and Academic Context

The Xiongnu, also known as the Hunnu, were a collection of nomadic tribes. These tribes coalesced into a mobile empire on the Mongolian steppe. The empire fractured in the late first century B.C. One band moved west and picked up new tribes. The Central Chamber of the tomb contained a wooden burial chamber with a coffin. This burial chamber is smaller than other elite Xiongnu burials. This size difference suggests that the society was changing. Xiongnu power was likely declining when the tomb was created. The construction dates to the late first to second century A.D. This architectural shift reflects the political instability of the era.

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Eurasian Trade and Cultural Exchange

Artifacts found in the tomb show the extent of Xiongnu connections across Eurasia two thousand years ago. Among the grave goods were silver-and-quartz accessories crafted to decorate horses. Archaeologists also found a wheel from a lacquered horse-drawn carriage. These items suggest the occupant was a person of high social status. Evidence of connections with the Han Dynasty was also found. The Han Dynasty arose around two hundred B.C. and was the second imperial dynasty of China. Archaeologists found jade pieces that resemble the term for a jade disk called bi. However, these jade pieces are irregular in shape. They have elaborate designs engraved on them. This variation suggests the Xiongnu adopted a Han burial practice. They then put their own unique spin on it.

Future Analysis and Historical Implications

Archaeologists found a broken cup in the tomb as well. The transparent glass cup has a handle. Experts believe it may have been manufactured in the Roman Empire. Additional tests will be carried out to determine the exact origin of the glass. Further analyses will determine if the individual was related to other people interred in the Duurlig Nars burial complex. Future studies of this important tomb will help archaeologists paint a more detailed picture of ancient Xiongnu society. This research aims to clarify the social dynamics two millennia ago. The findings highlight the sophisticated nature of nomadic civilizations. They demonstrate that these groups were not isolated. They participated in complex trade networks spanning continents.