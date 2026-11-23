A comprehensive study published in Ecology reveals over 2,000 indoor species including spiders and harlequin ladybirds living in homes across the US and Canada.

A groundbreaking study has uncovered the vast diversity of creatures inhabiting human residences, revealing that homes are far from sterile environments. Researchers identified more than 2,000 species of indoor wildlife living alongside people in the United States and Canada. The findings, published in the journal Ecology, challenge the common perception that domestic spaces are devoid of complex ecosystems.

The Core Data and Citizen Science Method

The research project compiled an impressive dataset of nearly 24,000 observations submitted by the general public. Participants utilized the citizen-science platform iNaturalist to photograph wild organisms found inside homes, offices, and other indoor environments. These digital submissions were subsequently verified by experts to ensure accurate species identification. This massive collection of data represents the largest catalogue of indoor wildlife ever assembled by scientists.

Also read Magnetic investments for cleaner indoor air | Investors Lab

Bradley Allf, a researcher from North Carolina State University, emphasized the significance of this dataset. He noted that scientists previously knew remarkably little about the ecosystems within man-made, indoor environments. The sheer volume of documented species highlights how much biodiversity exists in spaces that are typically considered controlled and clean.

Most Common Species and Predator Presence

The most frequently recorded creature in the study was the harlequin ladybird. This species, which arrived in Britain in 2004, has become widespread and is noticeably larger than native ladybirds. If handled, these beetles may bite and leave a red mark. Homeowners across the UK recently reported unusually large numbers of these insects gathering in their houses during the autumn season.

Advertisement

Spiders were also among the most common unwelcome guests, with researchers documenting hundreds of different spider species. The long-bodied cellar spider, often referred to as the daddy long-legs spider in the UK, was identified as one of the most common critters. These predatory arachnids are present year-round, even if homeowners rarely see them. The study found that predator species were strikingly common, indicating a robust food web within residential structures.

Other prevalent indoor species included the bathroom moth fly, also known as the drain fly. These insects thrive year-round in centrally heated homes, breeding in organic slime and standing water inside drains. The varied carpet beetle was also highly prevalent, with larvae that attack natural fibres such as wool and silk. These findings suggest that homes host thriving ecosystems that remain largely invisible to their occupants.

Expert Perspectives on Human-Nature Disconnect

Professor Rob Dunn, the senior author of the paper, stated that most people could look at a list of common indoor species and not recognize them. He argued that this lack of awareness is a stark departure from historical norms. Our ancestors were far more aware of the living things around them, a connection that has been largely lost in modern society.

Dunn suggested that this study is a first step toward regaining an understanding of the biological world in our immediate surroundings. The research highlights how little people know about the wildlife living under their own roofs. Many of these animals are present throughout the year, yet they go unnoticed by the majority of homeowners.

Advertisement

Real-World Impact and Future Baseline

The data collected serves as a critical baseline for future scientific comparison. Researchers can use this information to monitor how indoor ecosystems change over time. If new species begin appearing or disappearing from homes, it will raise important ecological questions. This baseline allows scientists to track shifts in biodiversity and understand the impact of environmental changes on indoor life.

The study also sheds light on the seasonal behaviors of certain pests. For instance, the harlequin ladybird's presence increases in autumn, leading to greater visibility in homes. Understanding these patterns can help homeowners and experts manage indoor biodiversity more effectively. The research underscores the need for greater public engagement with the natural world, even in urbanized settings.