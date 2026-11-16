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20043533

Large waves continue to pound Southern California coast as rain chances return, surf hazards persist

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Large waves continue to pound Southern California coast as rain chances return, surf hazards persist
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Large waves continued crashing along Southern California beaches Sunday as dangerous surf and rip current conditions kept beachgoers on alert.

Large waves continued crashing along Southern California beaches Sunday as dangerous surf and rip current conditions kept beachgoers on alert. Forecasters said some coastal areas could experience waves of 6 to 9 feet, including at Surfers Point Beach in Ventura, where spectators gathered to watch the surf while others kept a safe distance from the water.

"The rocks over here, there's not really anywhere to stand so if the wave pushes you too far over here like you could get really injured," said Kali Lugo of Santa Clarita. "Really good. I feel like it's really picking up this afternoon but as it's slowing down a little bit...toward the night but yeah I was happy to get some waves in," said Catherine Sayne of Ventura.

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"It's hard to judge the power of the ocean," said Cesar Lugo of Santa Clarita. In Seal Beach, crews restored shoreline berms intended to help prevent inland flooding after waves washed away a berm a day earlier. Officials urged people to use caution near the ocean as elevated surf and rip current risks continued. Forecasters said rain chances are expected to return to parts of Southern California on Monday.

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"I don't go in the water right now. I used to surf and I don't right now but I want to again. But this would be too big for me," said Crystal Aldana of Burbank. Along the California coast, powerful waves flooded some coastal areas and forced pier closures in Huntington Beach and San Diego's Pacific Beach, in addition to Ventura and Manhattan Beach.

Water also overflowed the beach at La Jolla Cove near San Diego. Forecasters warned that dangerous rip currents and hazardous surf conditions could continue through the week.

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