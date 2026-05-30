Large-scale simulated emergency tests SLC airport readiness

Salt Lake City International Airport transformed a nearby parking lot into the scene of a simulated disaster Thursday as crews responded to a mock plane crash.

The drill involved over 100 volunteers and multiple emergency response teams. SALT LAKE CITY — A parking lot near the Salt Lake City International Airport became the scene of a simulated disaster Thursday.

Crews practiced responding to a mock plane crash, complete with fire, structural collapse and more than 100 volunteer passengers in need of rescue. The Federal Aviation Administration mandates this type of full-scale exercise every three years, and Thursday's drill was designed to push responders through a difficult emergency.

"This is a very complex, coordinated effort," said Salt Lake Fire Capt. Tony Stowe.

"We're gonna have structural collapse components; there are multiple phases. " Five teams were deployed from the Salt Lake City Fire Department, along with several other agencies, to handle everything from fire suppression to search and rescue inside a simulated building struck by the aircraft. As a real plane landed just miles away, crews rushed toward a staged crash site where another aircraft, this one part of the drill, had "run off the runway, hit a building and caught fire.

" Scattered volunteers played injured passengers, some crying, some calling for help, all adding to the realism. Airport spokeswoman Nancy Volmer said the exercise has been in the works for some time.

"We've been planning this for about 18 months," she said. "We're making sure our emergency preparedness plan translates well from paper to practice. This serves the public and our passengers.

" The drill tested nearly every layer of emergency response, including the incident command system, airport emergency operations center, medical triage procedures, helicopter operations and structural collapse rescue. Fire crews emphasized that while they hope never to face such a catastrophe, preparation is nonnegotiable. Exercises like this are designed to reveal gaps, strengthen communication, and ensure that if a real mass casualty event ever occurs, responders can act quickly and cohesively.

The Key Takeaways for this article were generated with the assistance of large language models and reviewed by our editorial team. The article, itself, is solely human-written.





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