Large-scale Russian attack sparks fire at historic monastery and other sites in Ukraine, in photos

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A large-scale Russian attack on Ukraine on Monday killed rescue workers and sparked a fire Monday at one of the country’s most significant religious landmarks, a monastic complex of golden domes in the heart of Kyiv.

Helicopter with singer Oliver Tree on passenger list collides with another in Brazil, killing 6Mayhem mars euphoria as New York City celebrates the Knicks' first championship in 53 yearsGeorgia's vote-counting method will soon be banned.

Lawmakers will try to find a fix this weekWorld Cup referee Omar Artan will receive full fee from FIFA despite being denied entry to the USTentative deal on ending the Iran war sends stocks soaring while oil prices fallLettuce introduce you to the live frog found in this grocery store salad bagA humpback whale briefly swallows kayaker in Chilean Patagonia — and it's all captured on cameraWhat to know about alpha-gal syndrome, the life-threatening meat allergy caused by tick bitesA photo captures a wall of wild horses surging through western GermanySolar power hits new milestones in the US even as Trump boosts coal over clean energyChallenging your brain helps keep it healthy.

Here's how to do itToo sick to work, but can they prove it? New Medicaid rule worries patientsWhy ordering takeout or calling the dog walker might lead to a happier relationshipPope Leo XIV’s flight home from Spain was grounded so the king came to his aidReseña:"Disclosure Day" es un Spielberg clásicoA tentative deal is reached to end the Iran war and Trump orders a stop to the US naval blockadeThe Afternoon WireMayhem mars euphoria as New York City celebrates the Knicks' first championship in 53 yearsGeorgia's vote-counting method will soon be banned.

Lawmakers will try to find a fix this weekWorld Cup referee Omar Artan will receive full fee from FIFA despite being denied entry to the USTentative deal on ending the Iran war sends stocks soaring while oil prices fallLettuce introduce you to the live frog found in this grocery store salad bagA humpback whale briefly swallows kayaker in Chilean Patagonia — and it's all captured on cameraWhat to know about alpha-gal syndrome, the life-threatening meat allergy caused by tick bitesA photo captures a wall of wild horses surging through western GermanySolar power hits new milestones in the US even as Trump boosts coal over clean energyChallenging your brain helps keep it healthy.

Here's how to do itToo sick to work, but can they prove it? New Medicaid rule worries patientsWhy ordering takeout or calling the dog walker might lead to a happier relationshipPope Leo XIV’s flight home from Spain was grounded so the king came to his aidReseña:"Disclosure Day" es un Spielberg clásico





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Putin claims Ukraine can’t stop him, as fire rages at major Russian oil terminalRussian President Vladimir Putin claimed Ukraine couldn’t stop his military — even as Kyiv’s special forces struck deep inside the motherland igniting massive fires at the Tamanneftegaz…

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