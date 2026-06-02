A massive Russian strike using drones and missiles pounded Kyiv on Tuesday, June 2, 2026, causing widespread damage and injuries, as rescue workers scramble to save lives amid the debris.

A large-scale Russian aerial attack struck the Ukrainian capital Kyiv on Tuesday, June 2, 2026, during an overnight and daytime barrage of drones and missiles.

The assault left residential areas in ruins, with rescue workers racing to put out fires and search for survivors amidst the debris. According to the Associated Press, multiple buildings were damaged, including a car workshop and residential houses. Photographs from the scene show thick smoke drifting across the sky, rescue workers battling flames, and injured civilians sitting in the yards of their destroyed homes.

The strike marks one of the most intense bombardments of Kyiv in recent months, drawing condemnation from international leaders and deepening the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine. Among the victims were Olena Dniprovska, 65, and her husband Yevhen Dniprovskiy, 64, who were both injured when a Russian missile hit their home. A photo captured by AP photographer Evgeniy Maloletka shows the couple sitting in the yard of their damaged house, with Olena visibly wounded.

The image underscores the devastating toll on ordinary civilians caught in the crossfire. Rescue teams worked tirelessly to extinguish fires and clear rubble, while neighbors and passersby gathered to witness the aftermath. The Ukrainian government reported that air defense systems intercepted some of the incoming projectiles, but many got through, causing significant damage to infrastructure and housing.

The attack on Kyiv is part of a broader escalation in the Russia-Ukraine war, which continues to exact a heavy price on civilian life. The United Nations has repeatedly called for restraint and adherence to international humanitarian law, but such pleas have gone unheeded. In response to the strike, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reiterated his call for more advanced air defense systems from Western allies.

The incident also reignited debates about the effectiveness of sanctions against Russia and the need for a diplomatic resolution. As rescue operations continue, the people of Kyiv endure yet another night of fear and uncertainty, hoping for relief that seems distant amid the relentless violence





AP / 🏆 728. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Russia-Ukraine War Kyiv Attack Civilian Casualties Aerial Bombardment Rescue Operations

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Google Seeks EPA Approval for Large-Scale Sterile Mosquito Release in California and FloridaGoogle's Debug program requests EPA authorization to release up to 32 million Wolbachia-infected sterile male mosquitoes across California and Florida, aiming to suppress disease-carrying mosquito populations without chemicals or genetic modification.

Read more »

World Cup 2026: Large-scale security operation planned for matches at SoFi StadiumAs thousands of soccer fans prepare for the World Cup games in Southern California, officials are outlining efforts to keep attendees safe.

Read more »

Ukraine hit by large-scale Russian attacksRussia launched a large-scale deadly attack on the Ukrainian capital Kyiv early Tuesday, damaging residential buildings, authorities said, as part of a broad offensive on targets across Ukraine.

Read more »

Prominent Convicts Hopeful for Pardons as Trump Administration Considers Large-Scale InitiativeA proposal to issue 250 pardons to commemorate the nation's 250th birthday has sparked renewed interest in clemency campaigns among prominent convicted figures, with 'Pharma Bro' Martin Shkreli and Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes among those hoping for relief. Despite uncertainty about the plan's existence, the White House has not commentEd on potential clemency requests. Meanwhile, the surge in clemency petitions since Trump's return to office has raised concerns about the involvement of lobbyists and consultants promising access to decision-makers for substantial fees.

Read more »