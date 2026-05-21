Large-scale Meta-analysis Identifies Genetic Variants Associated with Metabolic Traits

This study investigates the association between genetic variants and complex metabolic traits using a large-scale meta-analysis of data from the Estonian Biobank and the UK Biobank. The researchers identified 88,127 associations between genetic variants and metabolic traits and explored potential causal links between these traits and disease outcomes.

This study investigates the association between genetic variants and complex metabolic traits . Using a large-scale meta-analysis of data from the Estonian Biobank and the UK Biobank, researchers identified 88,127 associations between genetic variants and metabolic traits .

They employed statistical fine mapping, colocalization analysis, and Mendelian randomization to explore potential causal links between these traits and disease outcomes. The study highlights the importance of integrating low-frequency variants into genetic association studies, as these variants are likely to play a significant role in complex metabolic traits.

However, the researchers also emphasize the need for larger sample sizes to fully understand the genetic basis of these traits. The study also explores the challenges of interpreting genetic associations, particularly when variants have pleiotropic effects on multiple correlated metabolic traits. The researchers used imputation panels to analyze a vast number of variants, including those with low frequencies, and identified 116,467 independent credible sets.

These sets were further analyzed to identify 31,392 fine-mapped variants, including 271 missense variants and 172 splice-altering variants. The study also investigated the colocalization of genetic variants with metabolic traits, finding that a significant proportion of these variants colocalized with multiple metabolic traits. The researchers also identified potential causal links between metabolic traits and disease outcomes, such as the association between plasma branched-chain amino acids and type 2 diabetes.

The study concludes that integrating low-frequency variants into genetic association studies is crucial for a more comprehensive understanding of complex metabolic traits





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Genetic Variants Metabolic Traits GWAS Colocalization Mendelian Randomization

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