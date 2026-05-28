Large fire, possible explosion destroy Dallas apartment building with at least one person hospitalized, DFR says

At least one person was hospitalized, Dallas Fire-Rescue said.

A large fire and possible explosion at a Dallas apartment building promoted a massive response from Dallas Fire-Rescue on Thursday afternoon. The address, 409 E 9th St., corresponds to the El Ricardo apartment building.

It is located just east of the Bishop Arts neighborhood, north of the Dallas Zoo and south of downtown. Video from CBS News Texas Chopper shows a severely damaged building with flames and thick black smoke pouring from the wreckage. In a statement, Dallas Fire-Rescue said the fire was the result of a reported explosion, but the details are still unconfirmed.

Nearly 100 firefighters are on the scene, with the first call coming at 12:47 p.m.One person has been taken to a hospital, DFR said, but the number could change depending on how many people were home at the time of the incident. CBS News Texas reporter Marissa Armas spoke with a witness who said he heard a huge boom and saw several people running and yelling from the scene.

He said a man saved a girl from one of the buildings.





CBSNews / 🏆 87. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Dallas

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Firefighters Battle Large Fire at Robbins Lumber in Searsmont, MaineFirefighters are seen trying to extinguish flames from a large fire at Robbins Lumber in Searsmont, Maine on May 15, 2026. The fire is causing a plume of smoke.

Read more »

Pensacola Fire Department extinguishes EMR Southern Recycling fire for fourth time in two yearsMeasures have also been put in place to protect the water quality in nearby Bayou Chico.

Read more »

Massive Fire Destroys Barns in LivermoreA massive fire, named the Tesla Fire, broke out Wednesday afternoon in Livermore, destroying two barns and scorching nearby buildings. The blaze was brought under control after five hours. Crews from CAL FIRE and Alameda County Fire Department battled the fire, which was fueled by dry conditions. Multiple explosions occurred due to propane tanks and welding equipment. Property owner lost 30 years of collectibles.

Read more »

Large Apartment Building Fire in Oak Cliff, Dallas Prompts Three-Alarm ResponseFirefighters are battling a significant blaze at an apartment building in Dallas's Oak Cliff area, prompting a three-alarm response with around 100 personnel. At least one person has been hospitalized, with more injuries possible. The cause is under investigation.

Read more »