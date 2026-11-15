Lara Stone Reveals Regret Over David Walliams Marriage Amid Grooming Allegations

Dutch supermodel Lara Stone expresses deep regret over her divorce from David Walliams, citing ignored instincts and his troubling behavior during custody battles and recent grooming allegations.

Dutch supermodel Lara Stone has publicly acknowledged she deeply regrets entering her marriage to former comedian and author David Walliams, admitting she failed to trust her initial instincts when they first met. The 42-year-old model was just 25 years old in 2009 when she crossed paths with Walliams, who was 12 years her senior, in a VIP box at a football match in Chelsea. At the time, Stone felt that something was not quite right about the situation, yet she proceeded with the relationship despite red flags. This admission comes as new allegations regarding Walliams' behavior toward teenage girls have surfaced, causing significant distress to those who knew him during his marriage to Stone.

Ignored Instincts And Early Relationship Red Flags

Stone has revealed that she bitterly regrets not listening to her gut feeling when she first encountered Walliams. The model had recently checked into rehab for alcoholism just months before meeting the media personality, leaving her in a vulnerable state. Despite her reservations and the fact that Walliams had to stalk her into agreeing to go on a date, the couple quickly became engaged. Walliams proposed within a year with a £100,000 Tiffany ring hidden inside a cheeseburger, a gesture that friends now say Stone regrets accepting. The couple married the following year at the opulent Claridges hotel in London, but the event was marked by concerning guest lists and lingering doubts.

Also read David Walliams Being Investigated for ‘Serious Sexual Offences’ by Police

Wedding Guest Concerns And Divorce Turmoil

Friends of the couple noted that the guest list at the Claridges wedding included Russell Brand, who was later convicted of rape and sexual assault, a fact that some interpreted as a dark omen for the union. Walliams, then 55, had a reputation as a ladies' man, and many were surprised he appeared to have settled down. However, the marriage did not last, with the couple divorcing in 2015, three years after the birth of their son, Alfred. According to sources, the post-divorce period was fraught with difficulty, as Walliams allegedly made Stone's life challenging during custody negotiations. He reportedly tried to catch her partying or behaving erratically to use against her in legal proceedings.

Response To Grooming Allegations And Private Messages

The recent publication of allegations claiming Walliams groomed teenage girls and invited them to his north London home has profoundly upset Stone. One young woman had posted her experiences on Twitter in 2020, describing how Walliams contacted her when she was 17 through social media. She recounted being invited to his Britain's Got Talent dressing room and staying overnight at his house, though all parties agreed no sexual contact occurred. Stone saw these posts and contacted the woman privately, sending messages expressing worry for her wellbeing. The young woman later stated that she appreciated Stone's kind and sensitive approach, noting that the model wished her well and praised her bravery for speaking out.

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Architect Husband's Concerns And Legal Threats

Stone's current husband, celebrity architect David Grievson, was also reportedly troubled by the allegations. Grievson conveyed his concern to one of the girl's friends on social media, messaging that the accuser had been very brave and expressing genuine concern for her safety. This supportive response contrasts sharply with Walliams' actions four years prior. When the incident first came to light in 2015, Walliams feared the story would become public. He instructed the celebrity law firm Schillings to threaten the young woman with legal action to silence her. The firm's letter is what ultimately brought the accuser to contact the press, revealing a pattern of fear-driven behavior rather than accountability.

Timeline Of Contact And Media Appearances

The relationship between Walliams and the accuser began in February 2015 when she applied for tickets to Britain's Got Talent auditions in Birmingham. After being moved to the front of the audience near judges Simon Cowell, Alesha Dixon, and Amanda Holden, she began chatting with Walliams. He soon found her on Twitter and initiated a series of invitations. He offered her work experience, invited her to watch his play Gangsta Granny at The Alexandra theatre in Birmingham, and asked her to attend further Britain's Got Talent recordings. This sequence of events highlights the persistent nature of his attention toward young women in the entertainment sphere, behavior that continues to draw scrutiny and public debate.