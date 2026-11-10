Lara Stone Reveals Breast Cancer Diagnosis Weeks Before Ex David Walliams Is Named

Lara Stone discloses her breast cancer diagnosis weeks before ex David Walliams was named in allegations of abuse of teenagers, which he denies.

Lara Stone, the Dutch supermodel, has disclosed that she has been diagnosed with breast cancer and is undergoing treatment, weeks before her former husband David Walliams was publicly unmasked as the celebrity behind a court-ordered gag order. The 42-year-old model announced the diagnosis in an Instagram post last month, describing it as a 'huge shock'.

The disclosure came shortly before David Walliams, 55, the comedian and children's author, was named as the star who had fought for a court order suppressing allegations that he sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl and preyed on multiple other teenagers. David Walliams denies any wrongdoing.

Also read David Walliams Accused Of Exploitative Sexual Misconduct

Lara Stone Discloses Breast Cancer Diagnosis on Instagram

Lara Stone revealed in an Instagram post last month that she has recently been diagnosed with breast cancer and is undergoing treatment. She published the message during Breast Cancer Awareness Month, which she said was her reason for sharing the news.

Lara Stone wrote that the diagnosis had been a huge shock but that she was grateful it had been found early. She did not say when she received the diagnosis, what stage the cancer is at, or what treatment she is undergoing.

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The announcement included a pink breast cancer awareness graphic reading 'Check your breasts it could save your life.' Lara Stone said she does not often share her personal life online, but hoped the post would prompt at least one person to check their breasts or book an appointment they had been putting off.

Lara Stone, who has appeared on the covers of Vogue and fronted campaigns for Calvin Klein lingerie and Versace, urged readers not to ignore changes to their bodies. Her post appeared shortly before the allegations against her former husband became public.

Divorce History and Allegations Against David Walliams

David Walliams and Lara Stone were married for five years and share a son, Alfred, who is 13. In 2015, David Walliams filed for divorce, citing Lara Stone's 'unreasonable behaviour' in the legal paperwork, which was the formal ground for the divorce rather than a public explanation.

David Walliams, one of the world's best-selling children's authors, sought an injunction to prevent publication of the claims. He argued in the High Court that he would take his own life if his identity were revealed.

The allegations state that David Walliams, known for Little Britain and Britain's Got Talent, abused his status to engage in inappropriate and exploitative sexual activities with a large number of women and girls. These remain allegations, and David Walliams denies any wrongdoing.

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A whistleblower at HarperCollins, the publisher that made millions from his children's books, claimed there was an agreement that anyone visiting his house had to go in a pair. The whistleblower said: 'You couldn't go by yourself.'

Accuser Jade's Claims and Official Reactions to the Allegations

An accuser named as Jade by ITV News and The Guardian alleges she was sexually assaulted by David Walliams when she was 15, after he contacted her online. She claims they met in Soho before he drove her to his home in his Aston Martin.

Jade alleges that David Walliams, who was 36 at the time, assaulted her at Supernova Heights, the mansion once owned by Oasis star Noel Gallagher. She said she pulled away and said 'No' when he made further advances, and she considers what she alleges happened to be sexual assault and grooming.

Jade said she had told David Walliams she had previously been sexually abused as a child, and that he responded: 'Sorry to hear that.' She described the alleged conduct as completely wrong in every way.

On Tuesday afternoon, Downing Street said allegations of sexual misconduct made by multiple women were 'deeply troubling'. Labour has suspended David Walliams as a party member, it later emerged.