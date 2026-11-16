Lara Stone Regrets Marriage To David Walliams Amid Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Dutch supermodel Lara Stone says she ignored her instincts when marrying David Walliams, now facing grooming allegations. The article details her regret and the impact on her personal life.

Dutch supermodel Lara Stone has expressed deep regret over her decision to marry British television presenter David Walliams, citing a failure to trust her initial instincts during their courtship. The revelation emerges as Walliams faces serious new allegations regarding the grooming of teenage girls and inappropriate behavior. Stone, who was twenty-five years old when she first encountered the forty-two-year-old Walliams in two thousand and nine, admits she felt uneasy from the start.

Instincts Ignored During Courtship In Two Thousand Nine

Stone met Walliams in a VIP box at Chelsea Football Club, where he had to persistently pursue her before she agreed to go on a date. She later described his approach as stalking, noting that a nagging sense that something was not right persisted throughout their early relationship. At the time, Stone was vulnerable, having entered rehabilitation for alcoholism just months prior to their meeting. Despite these red flags and her reservations, Walliams proposed within a year using a one hundred thousand pound Tiffany ring hidden inside a cheeseburger.

Also read Jeremy Edwards Recalls David Walliams Sexual Assault on Comic Relief Stage

Wedding Red Flags And Divorce Trauma

The couple married in two thousand and ten at Claridge's Hotel in London, an event that Stone now views through the lens of hindsight. Friends report that the presence of Russell Brand at the wedding was an ominous sign, given his later conviction for rape and sexual assaults. After their son Alfred was born in two thousand and twelve, the marriage deteriorated, leading to a divorce in two thousand and fifteen. Sources indicate that Walliams made custody arrangements difficult by attempting to catch Stone partying to use against her in legal proceedings.

Support For Victims And Private Concerns

The newly published allegations of Walliams harassing teenage girls have profoundly upset Stone, prompting her to reach out to one of the accusers. The victim, who was seventeen in two thousand and twenty, posted about Walliams inviting her to his north London home after meeting on social media. Stone sent a private message expressing worry for the young woman's wellbeing and praising her bravery. The victim later thanked Stone for her kindness, noting that the message helped her feel supported during a difficult time.

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Architect David Grievson Also Voices Disapproval

Stone's current husband, architect David Grievson, has also expressed concern regarding Walliams' conduct. Grievson privately messaged a friend of the victim to offer support and convey his unease about Walliams' behavior. This stance contrasts sharply with Walliams' previous actions, where he used his celebrity law firm Schillings to threaten legal action against the accuser four years prior. The firm sought to prevent the story from becoming public, highlighting a pattern of attempting to silence complaints.

History Of Contact And Legal Threats

The timeline of contact between Walliams and the young woman began in two thousand and fifteen when she attended Britain's Got Talent auditions in Birmingham. Walliams, then forty-four, engaged her after she was moved to the front row and subsequently tracked her down on Twitter. He invited her to watch his play Gangsta Granny in Birmingham and offered work experience, escalating the interaction significantly. The victim described feeling distressed when Walliams feared she would publicize their interactions, leading to the aggressive legal threats that followed.