Lara Stone Regrets Ignoring Gut Instincts Before Marrying David Walliams

Lara Stone reveals deep regret over her marriage to David Walliams amid new grooming allegations, citing early red flags and his troubling behavior toward young women.

Dutch supermodel Lara Stone has expressed bitter regret over ignoring her initial instincts when she entered into a marriage with former comedian and author David Walliams. The couple tied the knot in 2010, but recent allegations concerning Walliams have prompted Stone to reflect on the early warning signs she dismissed at the time. She now admits that listening to her gut feeling would have likely prevented the union entirely.

Early Meeting At Chelsea Football Club

The relationship began in 2009 when Stone was 25 years old and Walliams was 12 years her senior. They first crossed paths in a VIP box at Chelsea Football Club. Stone later revealed that Walliams had to pursue her persistently to secure a date, describing the encounter as far from love at first sight. At the time, Stone harbored a lingering sense that something was not quite right about her future husband, yet she proceeded with the relationship.

Also read David Walliams Being Investigated for ‘Serious Sexual Offences’ by Police

Vulnerability And Wedding At Claridge's

Stone was particularly vulnerable during this period, having checked into a rehabilitation facility for alcoholism just months before meeting Walliams. Despite her reservations, the charismatic and wealthy Walliams remained relentlessly charming. He proposed with a £100,000 Tiffany ring concealed inside a cheeseburger. The couple married the following year in an opulent ceremony at Claridge's hotel in London. Among the celebrity guests was Russell Brand, who has since served a ten-and-a-half-year prison sentence for rape and sexual assaults, a fact that some friends view as a ominous omen.

Custody Disputes And Controlling Behavior

The marriage ended in divorce in 2015, three years after the birth of their son, Alfred. According to sources, the post-divorce period was fraught with difficulty as lawyers negotiated custody arrangements. Walliams is alleged to have made Stone's life challenging by actively trying to catch her partying or behaving erratically. The intent behind this surveillance was to use her behavior against her in legal proceedings. These actions caused significant trauma for Stone during an already stressful separation process.

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Harassment Allegations And Social Media Contact

Recent allegations involving Walliams harassing teenage girls and inviting them to his north London home have deeply upset Stone. In 2020, a young woman publicly shared her experiences with Walliams on Twitter, alleging he sought her out when she was 17. Stone viewed these posts and reached out to the woman privately. In her messages, which were later shared with reporters, Stone expressed genuine concern for the young woman's wellbeing and asked if she was okay, noting the bravery it took to speak out.

Legal Threats By Schillings Law Firm

The young woman revealed that four years prior to her public posting, Walliams had instructed the celebrity law firm Schillings to threaten her with legal action. This fear of litigation stemmed from Walliams' desire to prevent her story from becoming public. The chain of events began in February 2015 when she applied for tickets to Britain's Got Talent auditions in Birmingham. After being moved closer to the judges, including Walliams, Simon Cowell, Alesha Dixon, and Amanda Holden, they began chatting. He subsequently found her on Twitter, invited her to London shows, and offered work experience.