Lara Croft's Legacy of Atlantis Remake Brings Modernized Gameplay, New Mechanics, and Visuals to the 1996 Debut Title

The remake is a complete reimagining of the 1996 debut title, taking the original story and globe-trotting quest but updating it with modernized gameplay, new mechanics, and entirely new visuals. It also keeps the spirit of the original game intact.

After wrapping up the Survivor trilogy and getting the remaster treatment for her first six games, treasure hunter extraordinaire Lara Croft is going back to her roots in.

This remake is a complete, from-the-ground-up reimagining of the 1996 debut title, taking the original story and globe-trotting quest, but updating it with modernized gameplay, new mechanics, and entirely new visuals, while still keeping the spirit of the original game intact. We had the chance to go hands-on with an early build at this year’s Summer Game Fest, and, well, we walked away wanting even more





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Lara Croft Survivor Trilogy Remaster Treatment Legacy Of Atlantis Modernized Gameplay New Mechanics New Visuals Globe-Trotting Quest Original Game Summer Game Fest Summer Game Fest Lost Valley Of Peru Scion Jacqueline Natla Raptor T. Rex Focus System Platforming Combat Sections Acrobatics Sideways Flips Sideways Rolls Shoots Slows Down Time Line Up A Shot Pulling Off Some Trademark Acrobatics Chase Sequence World Premiere The Odyssey Christopher Nolan Souvenir Filmmaking Maestro Christopher Nolan Tribute Ahead Of The Odyssey's Release Exclusive Trailer For Souvenir

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