LaPointe Resort 2027 collection, runway looks, beauty, models, and reviews.

Sally LaPointe’s personal style may lean dark, urbane, and minimalist, but her clothes are something else entirely: expressive, showy, just a little bit raucous. And with her holiday collections, the designer leans into the fun of it all.

“I get to do what we do best, which is our signature silhouettes, our colors, and all the little glitz and glam,” she explained. “I get to really push it. And my customers really count on us during the holiday season. ” This season loyal LaPointe customers can get their usual feather and sequin fixes in bold new colorways , plus a few retrained black options for those on the same wavelength as LaPointe herself. We see updated versions of beloved brand favorites—like the stand-collar blazer, now in a rich bonded-velvet fabrication that feels particularly luxe—and sequined pieces joining the lineup, like a going-out cropped tank top and matching embellished jeans.

That set, in particular, appeals to both younger customers and more modern clients who may want to consider an evening jean for the holiday-party season this year. Animal prints have been a best-selling category for LaPointe, perhaps due to her artistic and swirlingly abstracted interpretation of the classic prints.

Take this season’s lean mesh gown: Its mock neck and high slit make it yet another perfect ensemble for your holiday parties, no matter where you choose to celebrate—just as long as you want to turn heads.





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