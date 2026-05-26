Lapid warns Trump‑Iran deal could destabilise Middle East

Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid condemns the emerging Trump‑Iran agreement as a regional security risk, calling for stricter safeguards and greater transparency from Washington.

Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid has publicly warned that the tentative agreement being negotiated between former President Donald Trump and Iran poses a serious threat to stability in the Middle East.

In a televised interview on channel 12, Lapet emphasized that any accord that appears to lift sanctions or provide diplomatic legitimacy to Tehran without stringent safeguards could embolden Iran's regional proxies and accelerate its nuclear ambitions. He argued that the United States, under Trump's leadership, seems to be prioritising short‑term political gains over long‑term security considerations for Israel and its allies.

Lapid also cited recent intelligence assessments indicating that Iran has accelerated its enrichment program and continued to supply weapons to militant groups in Lebanon, Syria and Yemen, activities that would be facilitated by a weakened U.S. stance. The Israeli leader's remarks come as the Trump administration quietly advances a series of back‑channel talks aimed at easing the decades‑old antagonism between Washington and Tehran.

According to sources familiar with the negotiations, the emerging framework includes a limited lifting of economic sanctions in exchange for Tehran's commitment to a modest reduction in uranium enrichment capacity and an agreed timetable for the release of American prisoners held in Iran. Lapid criticized the proposal as insufficiently detailed and warned that the lack of verifiable checkpoints could allow Iran to resume its ballistic‑missile development unimpeded.

He urged Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to rally a bipartisan coalition in the Knesset to demand greater transparency from the United States and to reaffirm Israel's right to a robust defensive posture, including the continuation of its own pre‑emptive capabilities. The commentary reflects broader political turbulence within Israel, where the opposition bloc is leveraging the controversy to challenge the governing coalition's foreign‑policy agenda.

Analysts note that Lapid's warning may also be aimed at strengthening his own standing ahead of forthcoming elections, as voters increasingly view Iran's nuclear trajectory as a decisive security issue. Meanwhile, diplomats in Washington caution that any premature disclosure of the negotiations could jeopardise delicate diplomatic balances, potentially inflaming tensions with regional rivals such as Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, who have also signaled interest in a coordinated approach to Iran.

The situation underscores a complex interplay of U.S. domestic politics, Israeli internal disputes, and the volatile geopolitics of the Middle East, where even tentative diplomatic overtures can have cascading effects on security calculations across the region





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