Despite promises to reduce racial bias, LAPD stops Black residents at seven times the rate of white drivers, with high rates of no enforcement action.

An eight-year analysis of Los Angeles Police Department data from July 2018 to July 2026 reveals a persistent and stark pattern of racial disparity in traffic enforcement across the city.

The research shows that Black drivers face aggressive police measures at significantly higher rates than any other demographic group, with Black Angelenos accounting for approximately one-third of individuals who had firearms pointed at them during police encounters in 2026.

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So far in 2026, Black residents made up 24 percent of all traffic stops conducted by the LAPD, even though they represent only 8.4 percent of the city's total population, according to the latest figures.

During the entire eight-year study period, Black individuals constituted 38 percent of stops where officers took no enforcement action, a statistic that remains largely unchanged since the peak of the 2020 reform movements despite earlier promises to reduce such disparities.

Black drivers are stopped for reasonable suspicion of criminal activity at a rate more than seven times higher than that of white residents, a disparity that widens further when adjusted for population density across different neighborhoods.

In the previous year alone, 28,871 Black people were stopped on this basis, comprising 30 percent of all such encounters, while the rate for white residents remained just 125 per 10,000 people compared to 895 Black residents.

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LiQuan Hunt, a 35-year-old brand strategy manager, reports being stopped by police more than 40 times in Southern California since 2009, with only two of those encounters resulting in a citation and four specifically by the LAPD with no enforcement action taken.

Hunt stated that the frequency of these stops, combined with the lack of evidence, led him to believe he was being racially profiled, noting that officers quickly de-escalated situations when he revealed his father was an LAPD watch commander.

He emphasized the danger inherent in these interactions, stating that as a Black man with a firearm, he felt the risk of fatal harm was high, a sentiment that underscores the erosion of trust between law enforcement and communities of color.

Data indicates that Latino and Black residents are also much more likely to be profiled during pretextual stops, which involve pulling someone over for a minor offense to investigate a more serious suspected crime.

Stops of Black drivers on reasonable suspicion also resulted in no action at higher rates, with 275 Hispanic or Latino residents stopped per 10,000 people compared to just 32 Asian residents in the same category.

The Los Angeles Police Department maintains that while the data shows disparities, the figures alone do not establish racial profiling or account for all factors contributing to police contacts and the complex dynamics of street-level enforcement.

The department asserts that it continuously reviews stop data, training, and oversight measures to ensure fair and constitutional policing, a claim that persists despite California's 2015 law prohibiting the use of race as a pretext for stops.

The Racial and Identity Profiling Act mandates detailed reporting of driver demographics and stop outcomes, requiring officers to report the perceived race and gender of any pedestrian or driver they stop along with the reason and outcome.

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Shelby Richardson of the Social Justice Learning Institute warned that racial profiling causes physical and emotional trauma in marginalized communities, conditioning residents to live in a constant state of survival mode and guard against perceived threats.

She noted that the constant police presence and surveillance in Black and Brown neighborhoods can condition residents to fit a criminal mold, fundamentally altering their own views of themselves and their safety.

The total number of stops involving escalated outcomes has declined since 2020, but Black drivers still face aggressive measures at a much higher rate, highlighting that statistical improvements have not fully addressed the underlying disparities.

Drivers can reach out to civil rights groups such as PUSH-LA and the ACLU Foundation of Southern California, which have filed formal complaints against the Office of Traffic and Safety to stop police funding and campaign against racial profiling in stops.

Hunt added that officers have searched his vehicle four times during traffic stops without explanation, further compounding the feeling of being targeted and discriminated against by authorities.

The perception of police presence has shifted from creating a safe, inclusive environment to one where people feel blatantly discriminated against, fueling animosity between police and communities of color over the last decade.

Elycia Mulholland Graves, director of research for Crosstown, said the racial disparities in police stops extend beyond Los Angeles, with similar reports from the Fresno area showing stops of people of color are more likely to result in no action.

The persistent gap in enforcement outcomes and the high rate of firearm displays during stops continue to challenge the LAPD's stated commitment to eliminating racial bias in their daily policing operations.