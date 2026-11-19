Police activity was reported Wednesday night at the Hollywood Hills home of singer Madison Beer, the fiancée of Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert.

Police activity was reported at the Hollywood Hills home of singer Madison Beer, the fiancée of Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert. Police activity was reported Wednesday night at the Hollywood Hills home of singer Madison Beer, the fiancée of Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, according to reports and video from the scene.

Video appeared to show Herbert and Beer outside the home as LAPD converged on the property in the Hollywood Hills. According to property records, the home belongs to Beer. According to LAPD, officers at the Hollywood Division received a report of a break-in at a home just before 8 p.m., but dispatch upgraded the call to a burglary after speaking with the caller.

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