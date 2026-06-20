LAPD Shooting of Dog in Canoga Park Under Investigation

The Los Angeles Police Department is facing multiple investigations after a 2-year-old golden Saint Bernard doodle named Jameson was shot and killed by officers in Canoga Park. The incident occurred when officers responded to reports of screams at an apartment, which were later determined to be a woman celebrating the New York Knicks' NBA championship.

Multiple investigations are open in the shooting, which unfolded after officers responded to reports of screams later determined to be a woman celebrating the Knicks' NBA championship in her apartment.

The dog owner appears to tell officers that her dog is not aggressive, according to the video. A 2-year-old golden Saint Bernard doodle named Jameson was shot and killed after LAPD officers responded to reports of screams at a Canoga Park apartment. Officers later learned the screams were in celebration of the New York Knicks' NBA championship victor over the Spurs.

Several official citizen complaints have been received by the Los Angeles Police Department about the shooting, law enforcement sources told NBC4 Investigates. In a statement, the LAPD said officers were speaking to the woman when a large dog at her side was barking at officers. The department said when she re-opened the door after being asked to secure her dog and the dog allegedly charged at an officer, prompting them to open fire.

The family of the dog said Jameson was a very playful dog, very happy and energetic and excited, if he barked. He has never bitten anyone. The LAPD Internal Affairs Division has opened an investigation into the shooting, which is separate from a use of force investigation. The investigation can take up to a year to complete.

The LAPD's understanding of the incident may change as additional evidence is collected, analyzed and reviewed. A 2023 LAPD Use of Force Directive on dog encounters obtained by NBC4 Investigates states that officers are told they have several tactics they can use against what they call hostile dogs. Those tactics include voice commands, spray and fire extinguishers.

The directive also states an officer can use deadly force when it's reasonable to protect the officer or another person from the threat of death or serious bodily injury. Los Angeles City Council member and mayoral candidate, Karen Bass, said she has spoken directly to the Chief to ensure a full investigation and accountability for any wrongdoing.

Bass said she will make sure that the investigation is thorough and transparent so that Angelenos have a complete understanding of what happened to Jameson and this family. Everyone loved him. Man grieves family dog shot by LAPD officers in Canoga Par





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