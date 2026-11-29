LAPD officers shot at a 15-year-old boy accused of brandishing a handgun after a scooter pursuit in South L.A. One officer suffered minor injuries.

A 15-year-old robbery suspect was uninjured after LAPD officers opened fire following an electric scooter pursuit near South Alameda Street in South Los Angeles. Los Angeles police shot at a 15-year-old boy on Tuesday after they said the youth brandished a handgun at officers following a brief pursuit.

The youth was not struck, but police said that an officer suffered minor injuries, possibly after being struck by a ricocheting bullet. Police detailed the incident in a statement and a series of tweets. The incident began around 1:50 p.m. Tuesday when Newton Division patrol officers responded a robbery call near the 4100 block of Compton Avenue.

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The suspects were described as two males wearing gray hoodies who were armed and last seen leaving the area on an electric scooter, police said. Officers spotted the two teenagers about 10 blocks north of that location, in the area of East 41st Street and Ascot Avenue. They arrested one of them, a 16-year-old boy, while the other fled on the scooter.