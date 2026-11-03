LAPD Officer Involved Shooting in Valley Glen Claims Life of Mom of Two

Kristine Poulos died after being struck by an LAPD patrol car responding to a backup call in Valley Glen on Oct. 31. Family members are mourning the loss of the 32-year-old mother.

Kristine Poulos, a 32-year-old mother of two from Palmdale, lost her life after being struck by an LAPD patrol car in the San Fernando Valley. The fatal incident occurred on the night of October 31 near the intersection of Woodman Avenue and Bessemer Street in Valley Glen. Poulos died at the scene shortly after the collision, which took place around 11:30 p.m. The patrol vehicle belonged to the LAPD North Hollywood Division and was actively responding to an emergency situation at the time of the crash.

Precise Details of the Incident

The LAPD North Hollywood Division vehicle was en route to provide backup at a Halloween party on Weddington Street in Sherman Oaks. Officers were responding to reports of shots fired at the gathering, which drew nearly 300 attendees. The urgency of the backup call likely contributed to the speed of the patrol car as it traveled through the neighborhood. Poulos was crossing the street at the intersection when the vehicle collided with her. Emergency responders arrived quickly, but the severity of the impact led to her immediate death at the scene.

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Family Statements and Grief

Family members have publicly expressed their devastation over the sudden loss. A realtor based on the West Coast, who identified himself as the victim's elder brother, stated that Poulos leaves behind two young daughters who must now grow up without their mother. He acknowledged that while the family faced ups and downs and life had not always been easy, the manner of her death was unjust. He emphasized that no one deserves to have their life end in such a tragic manner, highlighting the profound impact on their immediate family unit.

Another family member, Portillo, released a statement regarding the incident, noting that Poulos was only 32 years old when she was killed. Portillo wrote that losing a parent this way has been devastating for their entire family, including his sister and his mother's sister. The statement emphasized the pain of processing the event so soon after it happened. Portillo reiterated that nobody deserves to die the way their mother did, underscoring the family's struggle to cope with the trauma.

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Impact on the Children

The death of Kristine Poulos has left a significant void for her children, who are now navigating life without their primary caregiver. Her brother noted that their father is not in the picture, meaning the girls have already faced challenges that no child should have to endure. Now, they must also adapt to the loss of their mother at a young age. The family expressed deep sympathy for the nieces, recognizing the emotional burden they will carry as they grow older. The absence of both parents creates a difficult reality for the young girls who remain.

Community and Ongoing Reactions

The incident has drawn attention to the risks faced by pedestrians during emergency vehicle responses in residential areas. While the specific details of the investigation remain with the LAPD, the immediate aftermath has seen the family seeking support and solidarity. A fundraising page was established to assist the family during this difficult time, allowing community members to contribute to the support of Poulos's daughters. The focus remains on honoring Poulos's memory and providing resources for her children. The case highlights the complex intersection of emergency response duties and public safety in dense urban environments.

Next Steps and Memorial Efforts

As the family continues to grieve, they are focusing on raising awareness about the importance of safety and the human cost of tragic accidents. The fundraising efforts serve as a mechanism for the community to aid the surviving children. No official timeline for further investigative updates has been provided in the initial reports, but the family plans to keep Poulos's legacy alive through their shared memories. The community is urged to respect the privacy of the grieving family while offering support during this period of mourning.