LAPD said a loaded handgun was recovered at the scene.

At least one shot was fired Tuesday while police in South Los Angeles were in pursuit of an armed robbery suspect who fled on an electric scooter, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

Officers responded to a call of an armed robbery at 1:50 p.m. and responded to the area of 41st Street and Compton Avenue, the department said. There, officials encountered two men and were able to arrest one of them. The second man took off on an e-scooter, prompting officers to give chase. Officers were able to locate the second man roughly a mile away near the intersection of Alameda Street and 45th Place.

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There, the man pulled a handgun on the officers, according to LAPD. At least one shot was fired, though the department did not clarify whether that shot came from officers or the man. One officer suffered a minor injury in the incident and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. The second man was then arrested without further incident.

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The names of the men who were arrested were not released. It’s unclear what charges they may face.