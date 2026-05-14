The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) is investigating a suspect first identified by the Daily Mail in the Black Dahlia and Zodiac murders. The suspect is Marvin Margolis, a late military veteran also known as Marvin Merrill. Investigative consultant Alex Baber has concluded that Margolis was responsible for both the Zodiac killings and the 1947 Black Dahlia murder of Elizabeth Short. Baber reached his conclusion after solving the Zodiac's Z13 cipher and assembling circumstantial evidence from Margolis's personal archives. The LAPD has received high-resolution images of Margolis's fingerprints from Baber's team, which will be compared to evidence in the Black Dahlia case. The LAPD is also open to testing any DNA that can be recovered from Margolis's archives.

The Los Angeles Police Department ( LAPD ) is investigating a suspect first identified by the Daily Mail in the Black Dahlia and Zodiac murders. The suspect is Marvin Margolis , also known as Marvin Merrill, a late military veteran.

Investigative consultant Alex Baber has concluded that Margolis was responsible for both the Zodiac killings and the 1947 Black Dahlia murder of Elizabeth Short. Baber reached his conclusion after solving the Zodiac's Z13 cipher and assembling circumstantial evidence from Margolis's personal archives. The LAPD has received high-resolution images of Margolis's fingerprints from Baber's team, which will be compared to evidence in the Black Dahlia case.

The LAPD is also open to testing any DNA that can be recovered from Margolis's archives. However, the decision to send DNA samples to a forensics lab must be carefully weighed due to the potential destruction of evidence





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Black Dahlia Zodiac Marvin Margolis Alex Baber LAPD Fingerprint Analysis DNA Testing

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