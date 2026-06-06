LAPD Fatally Shoots Thomas Hearn After Freeway Chase and Gunfire

Authorities identified Thomas Hearn as the man fatally shot by LAPD officers after a pursuit on the 405 Freeway. The incident began with a robbery call, a confrontation with a cab driver, and a police chase during which Hearn allegedly fired at officers. He was shot after refusing to drop his weapon. A 'ghost gun' was recovered, and the event caused major traffic disruptions.

Authorities have identified Thomas Hearn as the man fatally shot by LAPD officers on Friday morning following a police chase. Police said Hearn fled a robbery call, shot at officers from his car window on the 405 Freeway , and was shot after refusing to drop his weapon.

The incident began around 4:15 a.m. on Friday, June 5 when Pacific Patrol Division uniformed officers responded to a radio call of a robbery in progress. At the scene, a cab driver told officers he had been threatened with a gun and directed them to a suspect, identified as Thomas Hearn, who was seated inside a parked vehicle. According to police, officers ordered Hearn to get out of the car and surrender; however, he refused and drove away.

Near the Howard Hughes Parkway overpass, Hearn stopped his vehicle and allegedly fired one round out of the driver's side window before resuming driving. Authorities said he stopped a second time just south of Jefferson Boulevard, where he exited the vehicle armed with a black handgun and faced pursuing officers.

A man who allegedly fired at officers during a chase was shot and fatally wounded by police at the end of the pursuit on the 405 Freeway in Westchester Friday and the ensuing full northbound closure caused a morning traffic nightmare expected to last hours. Hearn was shot, taken into custody, and given medical aid by officers until Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics arrived. He was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

Investigators recovered a loaded 9mm semi-automatic Polymer80 handgun—commonly referred to as a "ghost gun"—at the scene. Officials have not yet released information regarding how many officers fired their weapons or how many rounds were discharged during the confrontation. It's also unknown what triggered the initial dispute between Hearn and the cab driver, or whether Hearn was acting under the influence of any substances at the time of the pursuit.

This report is based directly on official preliminary statements and investigative updates released by the Los Angeles Police Department following the incident.





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LAPD Thomas Hearn 405 Freeway Ghost Gun Police Shooting

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