LAPD Dismantles Burglary Crew Responsible for Nearly 100 Break-Ins

A joint law enforcement operation led by the LAPD has successfully disrupted an organized burglary crew responsible for numerous break-ins across Los Angeles County. The crew, linked to 93 burglaries since 2022, targeted both residential and commercial properties.

A multi-agency law enforcement operation has successfully dismantled an organized burglary crew responsible for nearly 100 break-ins across Los Angeles County. The operation, conducted last week in a coordinated effort by the Los Angeles Police Department ( LAPD ) and regional law enforcement agencies, culminated in the arrests of the crew members. Officials announced the arrests during a press conference on Monday, August 25th.

The crew has been linked to 93 burglaries dating back to 2022, targeting both residential and commercial properties throughout the city and county of Los Angeles. LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell emphasized the critical role of collaborative efforts between detectives from various bureaus in unraveling the case. He stated that communication, intelligence sharing, and the determination to connect the dots ultimately led to the identification and apprehension of the burglars.Mayor Karen Bass praised the meticulous work of law enforcement agencies, stating, 'in the early hours of last Wednesday, LAPD led a coordinated operation across multiple jurisdictions that successfully took down a burglary crew responsible for nearly one hundred break-ins across our city and our county.' She added that the crew 'is no longer a threat to our neighborhoods.' Chief McDonnell echoed the sentiment, pledging that law enforcement will continue to target organized crime groups and repeat offenders, ensuring the safety of Los Angeles communities. The takedown of this burglary crew is part of a broader trend of crime reduction in Los Angeles. Mayor Bass recently highlighted a 60-year low in homicides within the city. This success, she attributes to a multi-pronged approach that combines traditional law enforcement strategies with community-based solutions aimed at preventing crime before it occurs. Earlier this year, Mayor Bass and Chief McDonnell announced significant drops in homicides and 'person crimes,' further solidifying their commitment to aggressive crime-fighting measures. The mayor specifically cited the effectiveness of the Gang Reduction and Youth Development (GRYD) zones, where community violence interventionists have made significant inroads. These areas have witnessed a 45% decrease in gang-related homicides in 2024 compared to 2023 and a 56% decrease compared to 2022





