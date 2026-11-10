LAPD arrests second suspect in Venice tourist attack

LAPD officers said the suspect turned himself in after investigators released video of the attack in Venice.

The Los Angeles Police Department arrested the second man accused of attacking a tourist in Venice in late October. Officers said Aiden Shaw, 25, turned himself in to the LAPD's Pacific Division on Nov. 6, about a week after the altercation.

He was booked into jail for felony battery with great bodily injury. His bail was set at $50,000. The two men are accused of attacking a Danish national and knocking him unconscious near the corner of Washington Boulevard and Speedway, early on Oct. 30. Surveillance camera footage of the altercation shows one of the men slapping the tourist before the other suspect The Los Angeles Fire Department found the tourist with a laceration to the head, according to officers.

Also read LAPD arrests one suspect for Venice tourist attack; second suspect still at large

Paramedics rushed the victim to a local hospital, where doctors treated his"serious injuries," according to LAPD. After news of the suspect's arrest, Los Angeles City Councilwoman Traci Park, who represents the area,"In a lawless act of violence, an innocent tourist was attacked by two men and left unconscious by the Venice pier on October 30," Park wrote.

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"As leadership changes in City Hall, this is another important reminder that public safety must remain a top priority. "