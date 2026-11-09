LAPD arrests one suspect for Venice tourist attack; second suspect still at large

Los Angeles police have arrested one of two suspects who allegedly beat a Danish tourist​ until he was unconscious in Venice last month.

Police say the alleged attack happened on Oct. 30 at around 12:35 p.m. near the corner of Washington Boulevard and Speedway. They say that the suspects approached the man and"engaged in a brief verbal confrontation" before the altercation.

On Sunday, Nov. 8, LAPD confirmed with CBS LA that"Suspect No.2," who was described as a man between 25 and 35, had turned himself in on Saturday. LAPD has not yet publicly identified him as their investigation continues. Officers still have not yet located"Suspect No. 1," who they also described as a man between 25 and 35. The victim was hospitalized with"serious injuries," police said.

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He has also not been publicly identified. After news of the suspect's arrest, Los Angeles City Councilwoman Traci Park, who represents the area,"In a lawless, act of violence, an innocent tourist was attacked by two men and left unconscious by the Venice pier on October 30," Park's message said.

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"Suspect #2 is now in custody but Suspect #1 remains at large. As leadership changes in City Hall, this is another important reminder that public safety must remain a top priority.

" Anyone who has more information was asked to contact LAPD Pacific Division Detective Patrick Foley at 310-482-6313.