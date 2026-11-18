The suspects were identified as Julian Guy Alfa, 33, of Los Angeles, and Hektor Larios, 23, of North Hollywood.

Los Angeles police arrested two men accused of causing significant property damage through graffiti vandalism across the county, authorities said Tuesday. The suspects were identified as Julian Guy Alfa, 33, of Los Angeles, and Hektor Larios, 23, of North Hollywood.

According to police, the suspects targeted private and public property, as well as infrastructure. They were also allegedly involved in selling merchandise, including custom clothing, stolen street signs and photographic prints depicting their vandalism. The LAPD’s Central Area Graffiti Task Force presented the initial cases to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, resulting in 10 felony vandalism counts.

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The investigation remains ongoing, and detectives are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying additional property owners whose properties may have been damaged by the suspects. Anyone whose property was damaged or who has additional information is encouraged to contact the LAPD’s Central Area Graffiti Task Force at