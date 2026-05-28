LAPD-Affiliated Nonprofit Donates to Police Department, Prompting Concerns

The Valley Bureau Foundation, a nonprofit that supports police causes in the San Fernando Valley, donates money to the Los Angeles Police Department through charitable donations. The modest track record of giving has seemingly enabled the organization's founder, Larry Stearn, to gain extraordinary access to the LAPD's upper echelons, with concerns raised about the flow of dark money into police services.

The Valley Bureau Foundation, one of several LAPD -affiliated nonprofits, donates money to the Police Department through charitable donations. The founder, Larry Stearn, a longtime LAPD booster and owner of a mortgage company, has gained extraordinary access to the LAPD 's upper echelons, hosting LAPD chiefs and high-ranking officials at his Thousand Oaks home.

The modest track record of giving has seemingly enabled Stearn to influence police policies and priorities, with concerns raised about the flow of dark money into police services. The foundation has contributed to modernizing the department's computer systems, outfitting officers with body cameras, and purchasing new drones.

However, critics worry about the use of drones, especially when equipped with AI technology, and the potential militarization of police equipment





latimes / 🏆 11. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

LAPD Nonprofit Donations Police Causes Dark Money Military Equipment Drones AI Technology

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Fallen LAPD Officers to be Honored at Annual CeremonyThe Wednesday morning ceremony is expected to have Mayor Karen Bass and other elected officials on hand, with LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell presiding.

Read more »

Judge ruling may put end to Oakland Police Department oversight after more than 20 yearsA federal judge in San Francisco is set to review Oakland Police Department's progress, focusing on the final remaining requirements tied to the long-running reform effort to end federal oversight.

Read more »

Judge: Federal court oversight of Oakland Police Department could end in September“No one can say mission accomplished,” a judge said Wednesday. “But I do congratulate the city and OPD on getting this far.”

Read more »

Historic federal monitoring of Oakland Police Department nearing its endThe Oakland Police Department may soon regain its self-determination following a report saying it is finally in compliance on all reforms forced upon it by a lawsuit settlement decades ago.

Read more »