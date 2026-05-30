Laos Rescue Divers Evacuate First Villager Trapped in Flooded Cave

Rescue teams in Laos have safely extracted the first of five villagers who were stranded in a cave for more than a week due to flooding. The complex operation, carried out by multiple volunteer groups, marks a critical step in the ongoing effort to rescue all those trapped in Xaisomboun province.

Rescue divers in Laos successfully evacuated the first of five local villagers who had been trapped in a flooded cave for over a week. The operation took place on Friday night in Xaisomboun province, with the villagers having been discovered earlier in the week.

Multiple rescue organizations, including Metta Tham Rescue Kalasin and the Association Of Volunteers For Lao People, participated in the dangerous mission. Video and images provided by these groups show rescuers communicating with the trapped individuals and safely leading them out of the cave system, which had been inundated by floodwaters. This successful evacuation brings hope for the remaining four villagers still awaiting rescue, as efforts continue amidst challenging conditions





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Laos Cave Rescue Flood Xaisomboun Villagers Rescue Divers

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