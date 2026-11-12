Laocorn Gaudeamus Joins Fatal Fury City of the Wolves Roster on November 17

Fatal Fury City of the Wolves adds Laocorn Gaudeamus, the 1994 film antagonist, to its roster on November 17 via Season Pass 3 or Revenge Edition. Discover gameplay details and lore implications.

Laocorn Gaudeamus, the primary antagonist from the 1994 Fatal Fury animated film, will arrive in Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves on November 17. This character addition marks a significant expansion of the game roster by bringing a deep-cut fan favorite from the franchise's cinematic history directly into the playable fighting game experience.

Laocorn Gaudeamus Character Lore and Motivation

Laocorn Gaudeamus enters the King of Fighters tournament seeking the final Armor of Mars piece and the godlike power he believes it grants. He and his twin sister Sulia are direct descendants of Gaudeamus, a mighty warrior from antiquity. With his ever-loyal Triumvirate in tow, he relentlessly pursues the legendary Armor of Mars with the intent of transcending humanity and ascending to godhood.

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When he discovers that the armor's final piece is part of the prize for the KOF tournament, he enters the competition himself. The narrative poses the question of whether claiming the armor will bring him the power he craves or lead to a fate beyond his control. Terry Bogard and his allies must fight the descendant of the mighty Gaudeamus clan in a battle for the Armor of Mars.

DLC Access and Purchasing Options

Players can get Laocorn through Season Pass 3 or the Revenge Edition. The Standard Edition is currently discounted to $4.99. This DLC character is available alongside other interesting additions made to the game since its launch. Even when counting characters from other games in the series, this character represents one of the most out-there additions to the roster so far.

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This inclusion is notable because the character has not previously been part of any of the mainline games or major lore beyond the film. His arrival brings anime movie history into City of the Wolves, expanding the variety of fighters available to players. The game continues to diversify its cast by integrating unique elements from its broader media franchise history.

Battle Systems and REV Mechanic Details

City of the Wolves features a unique art style that stimulates the senses alongside new and familiar characters in the fray. An innovative REV system supercharges the excitement by offering unique offensive options from the moment the battle begins. Players can use REV Arts, REV Accel, and REV Blows while S.P.G. is active until they hit their limit and the REV Meter overheats.

Competitors must balance their heat level and keep the pressure on their opponent to fight at full throttle. The game also brings back classic battle systems in full force, including Combination Attacks, Just Defense, Braking, Dodge Attacks, and Feints. These systems return to the fold after more than 25 years and have evolved for the modern day.

Control Schemes and Player Accessibility

Players can choose from two distinct control schemes tailored to their skill level. Arcade Style is based on precise, technical inputs for those seeking a traditional challenge. Smart Style lets newcomers perform flashy special moves and combos using directional inputs and single button presses.

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From fighting game newcomers to seasoned veterans, everyone will be tricked out with the right controls. The game promises red-hot action and competitive fights to the finish, supported by a host of other battle systems that are even more robust than before. This flexibility ensures that the inclusion of complex characters like Laocorn remains accessible to a wide audience.