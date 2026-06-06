Lanzarote's War on Tourists: Activists Sabotage Rentals as Island Rethinks Budget Tourism

British tourists face intimidation in Lanzarote as locals glue key boxes and cordon off beaches, while the government tries to attract wealthier visitors amid water shortages and economic tensions.

Lanzarote , the Canary Island long favored by budget-conscious British tourists, has become the latest holiday destination to push back against mass tourism. Over 2 million visitors from Britain and Ireland flock to the island each year, making up more than half of its tourist trade.

However, a growing number of local residents, frustrated by soaring property prices and overcrowded beaches, have launched an aggressive campaign of intimidation aimed at deterring less affluent British visitors. Tactics include gluing shut key boxes outside Airbnb rentals, preventing tourists from accessing their accommodations, and using fake police tape to cordon off popular beach access paths and scenic spots, marking them as closed. Activists have also placed messages on rental cars, accusing holidaymakers of contributing to the displacement of locals.

One widely circulated note reads: We have nowhere to live. Travel responsibly, don't be complicit in this business. Graffiti with English slogans like Tourists go home has appeared on highly visible sites across the island. These actions are part of a broader movement that has gained momentum in recent weeks, as social media platforms such as Islas de Resistencia and Colectivo Tabaiba share footage of lock boxes being sabotaged with extra-strong glue.

The activists argue that the island's infrastructure is buckling under the weight of mass tourism, and that residents are being pushed out by rising rents and property prices driven by holiday rentals. Meanwhile, Lanzarote's local government has its own plans to shift the island's image upmarket, aiming to attract fewer but wealthier tourists who spend more money. Officials have stated their desire to draw better quality visitors, but official figures suggest this strategy is struggling.

Hotel prices have fallen repeatedly over the past six months, with five-star hotels charging an average of 353 euros per night in March, down 2 percent from the previous year, following similar declines in January and February. The lack of demand at higher price points indicates that a cultural shift away from budget tourism may be difficult to achieve.

Despite these efforts, projections for the 2026 season are bullish, with experts predicting a surge in bookings as Spanish resorts are seen as safe havens amid ongoing conflicts in the Middle East. Destinations like Dubai, Turkey, and even Greece are perceived as riskier, driving more tourists to the Canary Islands. The wider archipelago has already welcomed 5.69 million international tourists in the first four months of 2026, a year-on-year increase, according to Spain's National Institute of Statistics.

Business owners and rental property landlords are pushing back against both the activist campaign and the government's upmarket pivot, warning that the island risks bankruptcy if it alienates the huge annual influx of budget-conscious Brits out of misguided snobbery. They argue that such visitors are vital to the local economy, and that turning them away would cause severe economic damage.

At the same time, many residents complain about inadequate infrastructure, pointing to weekly water cuts that prioritize hotels and tourist towns while leaving residential villages without supply for up to six days at a time. This tension between economic dependence on mass tourism and the desire for a more sustainable, less intrusive model lies at the heart of Lanzarote's struggle.

As the summer season begins, unsuspecting British tourists may find themselves caught in the crossfire of a battle over the island's future, with activists determined to make their presence felt through direct action and sabotage





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