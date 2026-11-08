Lanterns Success Boosts Aaron Pierre's Love of Your Life on Prime Video

HBO's Lanterns series drives viewership to Amazon Prime Video, where star Aaron Pierre's film Love of Your Life ranks sixth in the U.S. streaming charts.

HBO's adaptation of Green Lantern comics, titled Lanterns, has established itself as a major television success story since its mid-August debut. Created by Damon Lindelof and Tom King, the series has consistently drawn large audiences, with viewer numbers growing steadily from the premiere to the finale. This sustained popularity has created a ripple effect across the streaming landscape, boosting the profile of its cast members in other projects.

Lanterns Viewership Metrics and Cast Impact

Lanterns recorded 9.3 million global viewers in its initial three days of release. Throughout the season, the series maintained strong engagement, averaging 19.3 million global viewers per episode. The show experienced a 13% growth in viewership from its premiere to its finale. Lead performances by Kyle Chandler and Aaron Pierre were identified as key drivers of this success, with Pierre portraying the newcomer John in addition to his role as the longtime superhero Hal.

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Love of Your Life Streaming Performance

Aaron Pierre has also achieved significant chart success with the romantic drama film Love of Your Life. Released on Prime Video in October after its Toronto International Film Festival debut, the film has earned mostly positive reviews from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes. One month after its streaming debut, the movie remains in the top ten rankings. At the time of writing, Love of Your Life ranks sixth on Prime Video in the U.S.

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Film Plot and Supporting Cast Details

Directed by Rachel Morrison and written by Julia Cox, the film stars Margaret Qualley as Maya. Her happy marriage to Gabriel Basso's character Charlie changes forever when he loses his life in the COVID-19 pandemic. While struggling to rebuild her life, Maya meets Felix, played by Pierre, who helps her discover hope in her darkness. Patrick Schwarzenegger, Catherine Keener, Tamara Lawrance, and Corey Johnson also feature in the cast.

Current Prime Video Chart Competitors

While Love of Your Life holds a strong position, other titles dominate the top of the charts. The swampland-set thriller HUNGRY currently tops the Prime Video charts in the U.S. Other popular titles currently on the platform include the new comedy Ali G: Who Iz I?, the Mia Farrow-led Forget Me Never, and the rom-com The Love Hypothesis. This competitive environment highlights the continued demand for diverse content on streaming services.