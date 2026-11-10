Lanterns Season 2 Status Uncertain as Jeremy Latcham Takes Over DC Studios After Gunn Exit

Lanterns season 2 faces an uncertain future after James Gunn and Peter Safran exited DC Studios, while showrunner Chris Mundy calls it a 50/50 coin flip.

The future of HBO's Lanterns season 2 remains officially undecided following the departure of James Gunn and Peter Safran from DC Studios. The series faces an uncertain path as new leadership under Skydance takes control after the Paramount and Warner Bros. Discovery merger. Showrunner Chris Mundy recently addressed the status during a Lanterns FYC event, describing the renewal prospects as a fifty-fifty coin flip.

Jeremy Latcham, a former Marvel Studios executive, is replacing Gunn and Safran in the top DC Studios role. This leadership transition occurred at a sensitive moment for the show, which broke viewership records throughout its first season. Mundy stated he was surprised by how quickly the studio direction changed after the merger, leaving creative teams navigating uncharted territory.

Also read DC Studios Leadership Shakeup James Gunn and Peter Safran Step Down

Lanterns season 1 concluded on October 4 with a major cliffhanger that reshaped the entire narrative landscape. Kyle Chandler's Hal Jordan was killed off without resurrection, while Aaron Pierre's John Stewart assumed the mantle of Earth's Green Lantern on his own terms. This pivotal plot twist separated Stewart from the traditional Green Lantern Corps structure entirely.

Nathan Fillion's Guy Gardner also saw his role evolve significantly within the DC Universe framework. He is now positioned as a purely cosmic hero who has left Earth behind. This character adjustment sets up potential storylines for future appearances in other DC projects, including Man of Tomorrow scheduled for 2027.

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Mundy revealed that the writers room has been open for months, actively exploring where the story could go next. The team is currently mapping out how John Stewart and Guy Gardner might interact when fighting Brainiac alongside other heroes in the upcoming Superman sequel. These developments keep the creative momentum alive even without a formal greenlight.

Despite breaking viewership records, including standing among the five biggest TV show premieres in HBO Max history with 9.3 million viewers worldwide in its first three days, no official renewal has been announced. The delay likely stems from Latcham establishing a new future plan for the franchise, which will reportedly focus more heavily on major characters.

Mundy expressed concern that the sudden leadership change could result in the run being cut short. He noted that while he thought everything had settled after the merger, he can imagine a scenario where everyone retreats to their corners. However, he maintains hope that the new leadership will continue supporting the project.

The showrunner described the situation as a toss-up, emphasizing that the final decision rests entirely with Jeremy Latcham. Fans are left waiting to see if the incoming head of DC Studios envisions a continued role for these specific Green Lanterns. The uncertainty highlights the broader challenges facing DC television projects during this transitional period.

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Whether Lanterns returns for a second season will ultimately depend on the strategic priorities of the new administration. The creative team remains prepared to deliver compelling stories regardless of the final outcome. For now, all eyes remain on Skydance and the new DC Studios leadership to clarify the franchise's direction.