Lanterns Season 2 Faces Uncertainty After James Gunn and Peter Safran Exit DC Studios

Lanterns Season 2 remains unconfirmed as DC Studios leadership shifts after James Gunn and Peter Safran exit, with the new team set to review the slate.

The future of Lanterns is now uncertain after James Gunn and Peter Safran left DC Studios following a surprise leadership change linked to Skydance. The DC series, which premiered on August 16, 2026, has not yet been officially renewed for a second season, and its creative team is waiting to see how the new leadership will shape the studio's plans.

The show's first season ran for eight episodes and concluded on October 4. Its finale resolved the central mystery of the series, but the departure of Gunn and Safran has raised new questions about whether the show's next chapter will move forward on its original timeline.

Also read Jeremy Latcham Replaces James Gunn and Peter Safran at DC Studios

Season 1 Mystery and Key Revelations

The Season 1 finale revealed that the mystery surrounding the death of Hal Jordan had been solved. In the final episode, Sheriff Kerry Kane was shown to have shot Hal after discovering that he knew the truth about her son, Noah, who is secretly a Manhunter.

Noah's connection to the alien species tied the murder investigation to the larger threat that John Stewart had been uncovering throughout the season. The emotional conclusion of John and Hal's relationship gave the season closure, even though it did not resolve every question about the wider DC Universe.

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The finale also marked a turning point for John Stewart. Rather than joining the established Green Lantern Corps, he chose to become an independent protector of Earth, using a ring and power battery forged by Sinestro. That decision opened new storylines about his responsibilities and the consequences of his unconventional ring.

Leadership Changes at DC Studios Reshape Lanterns Plans

Lanterns Season 2 has not been officially confirmed, but the show's writers' room has reportedly begun exploring ideas for the next chapter. The latest leadership shake-up has left that work in an uncertain position, because the new leadership could reconsider parts of the DC slate that Gunn and Safran had set in motion.

Mundy was asked whether the departure of Gunn and Safran could help Season 2 move forward sooner. Mundy said that the team had thought everything had settled, and described a possible scenario in which everyone retreats to their corners. Mundy added that the outcome was effectively a coin flip, at 50/50.

The comments reflect the uncertainty facing the creative team. Gunn and Safran had shaped DC Studios' direction in recent years, and their exit means that decisions about which projects continue, pause, or change direction now rest with the incoming leadership.

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What Season 2 Means for Lanterns Fans

For viewers, the most immediate impact is that the show's future depends on a studio decision that has not yet been made. Lanterns ended Season 1 with clear closure on Hal Jordan's death, but the unresolved questions about John Stewart's new role and the wider DC Universe remain open for any future season.

The season finale left room to explore the potential return of other characters from the Green Lantern comics. Whether those ideas reach the screen will depend on how the new DC Studios leadership evaluates the existing slate and whether Lanterns Season 2 receives an official green light.