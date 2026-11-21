Quarterbacks LaNorris Sellers of South Carolina, Drew Mestemaker of Oklahoma State and George MacIntyre of Tennessee headline a Week 12 injury list that could s

Quarterbacks LaNorris Sellers of South Carolina, Drew Mestemaker of Oklahoma State and George MacIntyre of Tennessee headline a Week 12 injury list that could shake up the SEC title race and Tennessee's College Football Playoff path on Saturday.that MacIntyre is a game-time decision at about 75% with knee and ankle issues, Mestemaker is a game-time call with a shoulder strain and Sellers will play on a gimpy left ankle.

Sellers didn't appear on the SEC availability report this week, and Thamel confirmed the Gamecocks will have both their quarterback and star edge rusher Dylan Stewart against No. 1 Georgia. The bigger question is how much of the Florence native's running game survives the ankle he hurt in a 17-9 win over Texas A&M on Nov. 7.

Also read Alabama State Rep. Patrick Sellers Indicted on Wire Fraud Charges Over Pandemic Relief Funds

"The question for him, Rece, is going to be how that gimpy left ankle is," Thamel said. "It kept him out of the Arkansas game last week. Will we see his full repertoire in the run game for South Carolina against the Dawgs tonight?

" South Carolina listed Sellers as probable before the Arkansas trip and still held him out of a 34-6 loss, so this week's skepticism is earned. Georgia coach Kirby Smart called Sellers aon Monday. A limited Sellers is still more dangerous than anyone else the 6-4 Gamecocks can put behind center, but if he can't threaten the edge, Georgia's defense can sit back on the pass and clinch a spot in the SEC championship game.

Advertisement

Head coach Josh Heupel's Volunteers are 8-2 and No. 9 in the CFP rankings, which leaves no room for a slip against 6-4 LSU. MacIntyre hurt his right knee in last week's 22-7 win at Texas A&M after completing 13 of 17 passes for 109 yards, and freshman Faizon Brandon came on to throw a 5-yard touchdown pass.

"I've been told by sources MacIntyre is about 75%," Thamel said. "He's dealing with the knee and an ankle. If he does start, expect Brandon to still play. They're going to need him in the quarterback run game.

" That two-quarterback plan makes sense for an offense that already lost wide receiver Mike Matthews to a season-ending knee injury. Heupel has kept the message simple: "Whoever is out there has got to go Mestemaker leads FBS in passing yards and touchdown passes , but he called the injury a right shoulder stinger after a 52-27 loss to Texas Tech in which he threw two interceptions.

"I've been told by sources he's dealing with a shoulder strain," Thamel said. "That injury happened on the first possession against Texas Tech last week. He really struggled in that game.

" If the Austin, Texas, product can't go, freshman Brodie Vehrs would make his first career start for the 6-4 Cowboys. Vehrs has thrown 16 passes all season, so a road win depends heavily on that shoulder.

Advertisement

"Drew's a tough kid and obviously was able to finish the game, soNo. 10 Wake Forest quarterback Gio Lopez will start at Georgia Tech at about 80%, according to Thamel, still wearing the bulky knee brace he's had on since getting hurt on Halloween against Virginia. The left-hander has 27 total touchdowns and one interception. A win plus help elsewhere would send the 9-1 Demon Deacons to their first ACC championship game since 2021.

"If Wake jumps out to a big lead, Rece, don't be surprised to see Gio Lopez resting and getting ready for Duke next week," Thamel said. Elsewhere, Northwestern quarterback Aidan Chiles is out for a third straight week against Minnesota, Indiana running back Turbo Richard remains sidelined with a shoulder injury and North Carolina quarterback Billy Edwards is questionable against Virginia.

Wake Forest kicks off at Georgia Tech at noon ET on ESPN, LSU visits Tennessee at 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC, Georgia visits South Carolina at 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC and Oklahoma State plays at Arizona State at 10:15 p.m. ET on ESPN. Matt De Lima is a veteran sports writer and editor with 15+ years of experience covering college football, the NFL, NBA, WNBA, and MLB.

A Virginia Tech graduate and two-time FSWA finalist, he has held roles at DraftKings, The Game Day, ClutchPoints, and GiveMeSport. Matt has built a reputation for his digital-first approach, sharp news judgment and ability to deliver timely, engaging sports coverage.