Freshman Jacob Lanier contributed a career-high 15 points to help Nebraska secure a 76-74 victory over Butler, improving their record to 6-0. Head coach Fred Hoiberg praised Lanier's offensive aggression and scoring ability while noting that defensive improvements are still needed before conference play begins.

Jacob Lanier scored 15 points Sunday against Butler to help the Huskers advance to 6-0. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect However, the former four-star recruit still has "a lot to clean up defensively," according to his head coach.

Against Butler on Sunday afternoon, Lanier's career-high 15-point performance helped the Huskers remain unbeaten, though the Big Red still have areas to address before conference play begins. While recapping NU's 76-74 win over the Butler Bulldogs, head coach Fred Hoiberg spoke Monday about his talented freshman guard and where the Huskers need to improve before hosting Southern on Wednesday afternoon.

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Nebraska's current starting rotation of Pryce Sandfort, Braden Frager, Cale Jacobsen, Trevan Leonhardt, and Boden Kapke is scoring the basketball just fine. However, Hoiberg knows that when it's time to make substitutions, he wants Jacob Lanier on the floor to provide a spark.to the speed and physicality of the college game, but Hoiberg challenged him to be more assertive on the offensive end.

“I talked to him, actually, the day before . I said, ‘You’ve got to get your aggressiveness back,'” Hoiberg told reporters.

“Jacob’s done a really nice job of getting out there and running the show in his minutes, but it has taken away some of his aggression. We need him to score the basketball. That’s why we put him in. ” “I thought he really did a good job of not only being aggressive with his shot, but he did a great job getting the ball into the pocket,” the head coach continued, regarding his performance against BU.

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“I was really, obviously, pleased with Jacob on the offensive end. Defense, we still have a lot to clean up with him… But it’s all part of the process for Jacob… That’s the benefit of playing three exhibition games: he showed that he belonged in the rotation and, you know, we’ve got to find minutes for him. He was a huge key to that win .

”now-21st-ranked Nebraska Considering how well the Huskers have played on that end of the floor, Sunday's performance was a step back. Hoiberg, however, gave credit where credit was due: to Butler.

“There was a lot to clean up on that end last night,” he said. “We’ve had some unbelievable performances on that end. I thought the Providence game was one of the best defensive performances we’ve had since I’ve been here. And Boise, they were averaging 114 points, and we held them to 75 in that game… South Dakota was a really, really good, start-to-finish defensive performance.

” “Last night, I thought we slipped a little bit,” he continued.

“Had some blown coverages, but give Butler credit for that. They put us in some tough situations, and those are things that you work on and watch film and grow from. ” In Sunday's game, the Big Red had to adjust on the fly after entering halftime trailing by five points. To their credit, the Huskers found a way to win, something Hoiberg said is a quality of good teams.

“The way I look at it is, we have a lot to clean up from last night’s game," he said. "But we did a lot of good things as well. It really forced us to execute down the stretch. We switched up our defense for the first time this year and went out and got a couple of critical stops at the right time.

” “And then we executed our offense,” Hoiberg continued.

“We kept going to the hot hand with Damon. I’d like to see us convert when we get downhill at the rim. Again, the three point-blank layups we missed, we have to convert those. The one-and-one, we missed.

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The other four free throws that we missed, I believe were all in the second half. So, you find a way to convert those, and it doesn’t come down to the last possession. But, you know, we found a way, and that’s what good teams do. ” Although the Huskers are preparing to face a 1-5 Jaguars team, Southern is arguably more battle-tested than Nebraska is at this point.

Of Southern's five losses, four came against Power Four schools, and Hoiberg is well aware of how close they've been in some of those contests.

“We play a team that has played some high-major teams very tight,” he said. “You know, SMU, they played; I think 13 was the final margin. Drake was a seven-point game. And they’ve had really good stretches against .

” “They’ve got talent; they've got talent,” the head coach repeated for effect.

“And we need another good day tomorrow, and then go out there and lay it all on the line on Wednesday. ” Southern's leading scorer, Daniel Dormu, is averaging 9.7 points, 1.5 rebounds, and 3.8 assist through six games. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Urgency is something Hoiberg wants to see from his team, and for the most part, Nebraska has shown plenty of it early this season.

With tipoff set for 4 p.m. Wednesday, we'll see if Lanier and the rest of his Husker teammates can apply the lessons learned from Sunday's win. Trevor Tarr is the founder of Skers Scoop, a Nebraska football media outlet delivering original coverage through writing, graphics, and video content. He began his career in collegiate athletics at the University of South Dakota, producing media for the football team and assisting with athletic fundraising.

A USD graduate with a background in journalism and sports marketing, Trevor focuses on creative, fan-driven storytelling in college football.