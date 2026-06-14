Langer's Deli celebrates 79 savory years with a day of giveaways

Stop by the Alvarado Street eatery on June 17 and maybe score a $100 or even $1,000 gift certificate (good luck).

Stop by the Alvarado Street eatery on June 17 and maybe score a $100 or even $1,000 gift certificate . Counting up all of those hefty, super-filling, ultra-tasty meals would take you into some very high numbers, but you don't need to solve this tempting riddle to savor a special celebration at the famous delicatessen.

June 17 is the 79th anniversary of the stick-to-the-ribs celebrity, a restaurant that knows its square meals, big classic breakfasts, and piled-high pastrami plates. A lucky patron will receive a $100 gift certificate every 30 minutes, starting at 8:30 a.m. and concluding at 3:30 p.m.; just be sure to pick up your ticket when you enter the restaurant. And one diner will score a $1,000 gift Langer's Deli gift certificate at the conclusion of the celebratory event, wow oh wow.

"Since my parents opened Langer's Deli in 1947, our community, our city, and our world have changed in countless ways," said Norm Langer, owner of Langer's Deli. Want to find new things to do in Los Angeles? The Scene's lifestyle stories have you covered. Here's your go-to source on where the fun is across SoCal and for the weekend.

"What has never changed is our commitment to serving the highest quality food and the incredible loyalty of our customers. " "As we celebrate 79 years in business, we want to thank the people who have made Langer's a Los Angeles institution. " Each diner on June 17 will be given one ticket, and you'll need to provide your name and phone number on the ticket before dropping it in the contest drum. Being there to claim victory?

You don't have to be. Winners will receive a phone call, and names will be posted on the Langer's Deli site. Will you use your gift certificate to bite into a pastrami-laden No. 19, that most starry of sandwiches? Many, as in thousands upon thousands, have been made at the restaurant since it opened nearly eight decades ago, meaning you'll be joining a flavorful tradition with plenty of Los Angeles cachet.





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