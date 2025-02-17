Langer's Deli Adds Egg Surcharge Amid Bird Flu Egg Shortage

The iconic Los Angeles deli, Langer's, is implementing a 50-cent surcharge per egg due to rising costs caused by the bird flu outbreak and supply chain disruptions.

A beloved Los Angeles institution is feeling the squeeze of rising egg prices and has made the difficult decision to pass some of the cost on to its customers. The world-renowned Langer's Deli in the Westlake District announced over the weekend that it will be implementing a 50-cent surcharge per egg on all orders. Southern California farms are reporting a surge in business due to high demand and dwindling supply, a direct consequence of the ongoing bird flu outbreak.

'Like many in the industry, we've witnessed substantial increases in the cost of eggs and other critical ingredients brought on by supply chain disruptions and inflation,' the restaurant stated. 'While some eateries are opting to raise menu prices broadly, we've chosen a temporary, modest $0.50-per-egg surcharge to help mitigate costs during this bird flu crisis while striving to keep our legendary pastrami sandwiches and other beloved items within reach of our devoted customers.'According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the average price for a dozen eggs has recently hit a record high of $4.95, a staggering 81-cent increase from just a month ago.





