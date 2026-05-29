Lanes reopen after crash on I-10 at Roosevelt Blvd.

Emergency crews were on the scene of a crash on I-10 eastbound near Roosevelt Blvd. Friday afternoon.

A Jacksonville family bought a stranger an Uber. Hours later, they learned he was wanted for murder in a triple stabbing Nearly 1,000 crashes in just over 3 years on I-95 in St. Johns County.

What makes the stretch so dangerous? FHP: Man, woman killed when SUV, pick-up truck collide head-on in wrong-way crash on JTB ‘Everybody hatin’: Yearbook quote referencing Fetty Wap rap lyrics leads to St. Johns County principal’s suspension Shooter who killed tow truck driver during vehicle repossession at Jacksonville apartment complex still on the run: JSO – Emergency crews were on the scene of a crash on I-10 eastbound near Roosevelt Blvd. Friday afternoon.

San Marco residents look to drainage upgrades as hurricane season nears and rain moves inYearbook quote referencing Fetty Wap rap lyrics leads to St. Johns County principal’s suspensionHurricane season prep: JEA urges Jacksonville customers to trim trees, build supply kits3 killed in domestic violence stabbing on Jacksonville's Westside: JSOTruck driver involved in overturn crash on I-95 in Flagler County awarded $8.6M three years laterMom of teen killed at Burger King reflects on honoring son’s memory after his graduationJacksonville’s new civil rights markers honor Dr. King’s North Florida legacy





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