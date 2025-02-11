Laneige's Glaze Craze Tinted Lip Serums Are Already Going Viral

Lanage's new tinted lip serums are making waves on social media, even before their official launch. The innovative formula, unique applicator, and universally flattering shades are driving the buzz.

Laneige's Glaze Craze Tinted Lip Serums have become a viral sensation even before their full launch. The brand, known for its beloved Lip Sleeping Mask and Lip Glowy Balm, has entered the world of color cosmetics with these innovative lip serums. These tinted lip serums, infused with 95 percent skincare ingredients like polypeptides, argan ceramides, and polyglutamic acid, promise to plump, nourish, and moisturize lips for up to 12 hours.

They come in four universal shades inspired by donut flavors: Cinnamon Sugar (nude-ish pink), Chocolate Frosting (warm brown), Sugar Glaze (nude beige), and Peach Glaze (coral pink). The Glaze Craze Tinted Lip Serums feature a unique soft donut-shaped applicator, making application a breeze. Early reviews and social media buzz have praised the formula for its buttery, non-sticky texture and delicious flavors. The tints offer a buildable hint of color, perfect for everyday wear. Users have reported that the serums leave their lips feeling plush, hydrated, and soft for hours. While the 12-hour hydration claim is yet to be tested, the results have been overwhelmingly positive.Laneige's innovative applicator has also been a standout feature, with users praising its comfort and ease of application. The rounded, cushioned shape allows for precise application, making it a joy to use. The hype surrounding the Glaze Craze Tinted Lip Serums suggests that they are set to be a major success. With their combination of skincare benefits, flattering shades, and unique applicator, these lip serums are poised to become a must-have beauty product





