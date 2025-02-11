Laneige Dives into Color Cosmetics with Glaze Craze Tinted Lip Serum

Laneige, a renowned Korean skincare brand, expands its product line to include color cosmetics with the launch of the Glaze Craze Tinted Lip Serum. This new serum offers 12 hours of hydration, a luminous shine, and buildable color in four delectable donut-inspired shades.

This all-new serum promises 12 hours of hydration, a luminous shine, and buildable color. Available in four donut-inspired shades - Sugar Glaze, Peach Glaze, Chocolate Frosting, and Cinnamon Sugar - the serum is designed to enhance natural lip color with a touch of sweetness.

Each Glaze Craze Tinted Lip Serum comes packaged with a unique donut-shaped applicator for a smooth and enjoyable application experience. Despite its pigmented shades, the serum maintains a neutral undertone, making it versatile for various occasions. Laneige's entry into color cosmetics marks a significant expansion for the brand, which has previously focused on skin care products. The Glaze Craze Tinted Lip Serum is expected to be a popular choice for its hydrating properties, buildable color, and delectable shade selection.The launch of the Glaze Craze Tinted Lip Serum comes at an opportune time, with Valentine's Day approaching. The serum's appealing packaging and color options make it a perfect gift for loved ones. Laneige continues to demonstrate its commitment to innovation and expanding its product offerings, catering to the evolving needs of its customers. The brand's foray into color cosmetics is a testament to its growing influence and appeal within the beauty industry





