Will Wade sent RJ Luis onto the court against Louisiana-Monroe, escalating LSU's legal war with the SEC after a judge granted the former pro an injunction.

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Also read Lane Kiffin previews LSU’s trip to Neyland on SEC coaches teleconference

Inside the military-grade tech designed to fight fentanyl as a bioweaponCFP Committee & ESPN's Paul Finebaum SLANDER Indiana As SEC Bias Questions MOUNT | Don't @ Me w/ Dan Dakich Fans and coaches across college football are erupting over a Top 25 stacked with 6-4 SEC teams and two-loss Alabama getting propped up while Indiana gets penalized.officially escalated the legal battle with the SEC on Wednesday night when basketball coach Will Wade sent RJ Luis Jr. off the bench and into the game against Louisiana-Monroe. Over the past five days, 19th Judicial District Court Judge William Jorden of Baton Rouge granted RJ Luis a preliminary injunction that allowed the LSU Tigers to roster the former professional athlete.

This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX News may be compensated. This content was created by a team that works independently from the FOX newsroom. This whole saga stems from the former St. John's player returning to college for another season, after already declaring for the draft following his final game at the collegiate level in March 2025.

After signing a 2-way deal at theBut, there have always been rules about former professional athletes coming back to college, though that did not stop Will Wade from recruiting RJ Luis to play basketball at LSU after the head coach returned to Baton Rouge. RJ Luis Jr. of the Boston Celtics handles the ball during a preseason game against the Cleveland Cavaliers at TD Garden in Boston, Mass.

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, on Oct. 12, 2025.fighting the SEC and NCAA over its rules about athletes pursuing an additional year of eligibility based upon the new guidelines that were enacted around players having five years to play five seasons of competition. This has led to the LSU athletic department having to make a decision on whether to roster two football players one day before the Tigers faced Clemson in Baton Rouge.

That did not stop the legal saga around both LSU and the SEC, after the conference was enjoined in a lawsuit filed by the football players in September that then led to commissioner Fast-forward two months, and the same situation has been playing out around the basketball court pertaining to RJ Luis.

"They are hiding behind a judge, and I don't know why they think they won't ultimately find a way to punish them," one Power-four head basketball coach told OutKick. "They are actually going to fight the conference over one player and watch the world burn in the process? "I guess they are really not worried about the fallout, because this makes the whole administration look petty.

No matter how you feel about the SEC, it's obvious how they feel about Sankey and their counterparts within the conference.

" SEC ACCUSES LSU OF LETTING LANE KIFFIN RUN WILD AS EXPULSION VOTE COMING THURSDAY IN EXPLOSIVE COURT FILING St. John's Red Storm guard RJ Luis Jr. , guard Kadary Richmond and teammates on the bench during the second half of a second round men’s NCAA Tournament game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Amica Mutual Pavilion on March 22, 2025. After the same judge granted Luis an injunction against the SEC that would prohibit them from punishing LSU if it were to roster and play the basketball star this season, a war of legal words has led to a massive kerfuffle within the legal circles.

The SEC stated that it would not impose any type of fines or penalties against LSU after the injunction was granted, but they were clearly testing Will Wade and the Tigers administration on whether they would actually put RJ Luis into a game. On Tuesday, the SEC released a statement that clearly let it be known that they did not agree with how LSU was interpreting a court order.

The Tigers did not have to make the decision on actually putting RJ Luis on the court, which is where the main course of this argument starts.

"LSU's decision today to rely on its own interpretation of the Court's order to justify its actions is inconsistent with the expectations and responsibilities of . This is a deeply concerning and disappointing development.

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" On Wednesday night, the top officially blew off the lid. During their game against UL-Monroe, and mid-way through the first half, Will Wade subbed in RJ Luis. RJ Luis Jr. warms up before a preseason game against the Cleveland Cavaliers at TD Garden in Boston on Oct. 12, 2025.

Not only did LSU defy what the SEC President and Chancellors had voted on in the past three months, they were clearly jumping into the deep end of this very large pool of legal waters that will undoubtably set-off another chain of events that involve legal filings. The conference wants to be able to enforce its own rules.

LSU is using a court's order to waddle around the rules of rostering and playing a former professional athlete by using a Baton Rouge judge as the scapegoat. INSIDE A LOUISIANA COURTROOM: SEC-LSU LEGAL CIRCUS PLAYED OUT LIKE A JOHN GRISHAM NOVEL IN STUNNING SHOWDOWNIn an Alabama federal court, the SEC sued LSU President Wade Rousse, athletic director Verge Ausberry and other Tiger officials for violating their first amendment rights pertaining to enforcing conference rules.

This has led to both sides exchanging legal jabs, with the latest coming on Wednesday, as the SEC was asking a judge to strike certain language used in a motion-to-dismiss filed by LSU. Legal counsel for the Tigers claimed that the SEC had brought forth"hallucinated" claims against defendants. A judge ordered LSU lawyers to release a public apology through a press release, which Louisiana attorney general Liz Murrill told the court was not going to happen through her own filing.

In addition to the mess going on in an Alabama federal court, RJ Luis' attorney, Tony Clayton, filed a motion to hold the SEC in contempt of court that came in response to the conference's statement on Tuesday night..

"Their lawyer sent us an email that they would not take any actions against LSU or threaten any actions. And then Sankey or an SEC official issued the threat about what they're going to do to LSU.

"Now, ten minutes into a game against Louisiana-Monroe on Wednesday night, the LSU administration decided to pull the pin and throw the grenade.