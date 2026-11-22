LSU head coach Lane Kiffin made unfortunate history the program hasn't seen since 1991 in Saturday's loss to Tennessee.

The LSU Tigers are fading fast in Lane Kiffin's first season as head coach, and he made regrettable history in Saturday's humbling 27-13 loss to No. 9 Tennessee.

On Nov. 7, LSU was ranked No. 14 with a 6-3 record before hosting Alabama. The Tigers dropped that game 31-13 at home. In Week 11, LSU lost 22-21 at home to Texas in heartbreaking fashion, crushing Kiffin's hopes of making the College Football Playoff in Year 1. On Saturday, LSU entered the fourth quarter tied with Tennessee 13-13, but the Vols pulled away in the fourth quarter, scoring two unanswered touchdowns.

Also read Tennessee can smell a CFP berth and fans are preparing for Lane Kiffin’s LSU to hear every decibel of hell

The Tigers are now 6-5. More News: Exclusive: Breakout NFL Executives Who Could Become Future General Managers More News: Vikings Front Office ‘Doesn’t Like’ Their 1st-Round Rookie ‘At All’ Per ESPN Insights, Kiffin is now 6-20 against AP teams ranked in the top 10. He became just the second head coach at LSU in the last 70 years to lose five games in his first season with the program.

The last LSU coach to lose five games in his first season was Curley Hallman, who went 5-6 with the Tigers in 1991. He finished his career with LSU posting a 16-28 record, never made a bowl game and was fired after the 1994 season. During his postgame news conference, Kiffin was asked what has gone wrong at LSU this season. He thinks his team has gotten close, but hasn't done enough to execute in key moments and finish games.

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“I know it’s gonna sound a little bit coach speak," Kiffin said, via On3. "They always have an excuse for something. But here’s another game that we’re against a top ten team on the road, and we’re tied in the fourth quarter. So I hate it for our fans, I hate our win-loss record for our players, that this is our last year for our fans, and everybody involved at LSU, I hate it for.

"But I’m not as concerned if it were, okay, I was looking and say, okay, well, we’ve got some really bad evals of who we’re picking on our roster. And so we just gotta, obviously, win next week. And then in the off-season, we’ve gotta learn how to finish better and coach better, so we do better in those situations. ” LSU will finish its regular season on the road against 4-7 Arkansas.

Either way that game goes, LSU didn't hire Kiffin, and give him vast NIL resources, to go 6-6 or 7-5. Certainly, that isn't what Kiffin abandoned Ole Miss in the CFP for last year. For more on the NCAA, head to Newsweek Sports. The LSU Tigers are fading fast in Lane Kiffin's first season as head coach, and he made regrettable history in Saturday's humbling 27-13 loss to No. 9 Tennessee.

On Nov. 7, LSU was ranked No. 14 with a 6-3 record before hosting Alabama. The Tigers dropped that game 31-13 at home. In Week 11, LSU lost 22-21 at home to Texas in heartbreaking fashion, crushing Kiffin's hopes of making the On Saturday, LSU entered the fourth quarter tied with Tennessee 13-13, but the Vols pulled away in the fourth quarter, scoring two unanswered touchdowns. The Tigers are now 6-5.

, Kiffin is now 6-20 against AP teams ranked in the top 10. He became just the second head coach at LSU in the last 70 years to lose five games in his first season with the program. The last LSU coach to lose five games in his first season was Curley Hallman, who went 5-6 with the Tigers in 1991.

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He finished his career with LSU posting a 16-28 record, never made a bowl game and was fired after the 1994 season. During his postgame news conference, Kiffin was asked what has gone wrong at LSU this season. He thinks his team has gotten close, but hasn't done enough to execute in key moments and finish games. , via On3.

"They always have an excuse for something. But here’s another game that we’re against a top ten team on the road, and we’re tied in the fourth quarter. So I hate it for our fans, I hate our win-loss record for our players, that this is our last year for our fans, and everybody involved at LSU, I hate it for.

"But I’m not as concerned if it were, okay, I was looking and say, okay, well, we’ve got some really bad evals of who we’re picking on our roster. And so we just gotta, obviously, win next week. And then in the off-season, we’ve gotta learn how to finish better and coach better, so we do better in those situations. ” LSU will finish its regular season on the road against 4-7 Arkansas.

Either way that game goes, LSU didn't hire Kiffin, and give him vast NIL resources, to go 6-6 or 7-5. Certainly, that isn't what Kiffin abandoned Ole Miss in the CFP for last year.