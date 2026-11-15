Lane Kiffin Loses Job at LSU After Playoff Failure

LSU fires Lane Kiffin following a loss to Texas. The coaching change ends a season that failed to meet the high financial expectations set by the administration.

LSU has terminated Lane Kiffin from his position as head football coach. This decision follows a pivotal defeat against Texas on Saturday. The loss effectively ended the Tigers' hopes for a College Football Playoff selection. The administration confirmed that Kiffin would not return to lead the program further.

Financial Expectations and Playoff Failure

Lane Kiffin was contracted to receive a salary equal to Georgia coach Kirby Smart and Indiana coach Curt Cignetti. This compensation reflects the richest deal in the sport. The LSU administration and donors agreed to this massive financial commitment. They expected Lane Kiffin to deliver a national championship run in his first year.

Also read Why Tennessee Fans Should Root for Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers Against Texas

The minimum requirement for Lane Kiffin in Year 1 was a spot in the College Football Playoff. The Tigers failed to meet this benchmark. Eleven days before Thanksgiving, LSU exited the College Football Playoff conversation. The team suffered its fourth loss to a ranked opponent during the season.

LSU currently holds a 3-4 record in the SEC standings. The program is projected to finish with at most eight wins. The team is expected to accept an invitation to the Citrus Bowl. This outcome contrasts sharply with the expectations of the $13 million investment. Critics argue the money yielded minimal results compared to peers.

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Comparisons and Program Context

Observers compare the LSU situation to the 2019 Oklahoma Sooners. Oklahoma faced similar underperformance criticism. However, the Sooners secured the first invitation to the College Football Playoff in 2019. LSU lacks this major postseason distinction. The Tigers will likely not contend for a national title.

The financial disparity is stark. Lane Kiffin receives essentially the same money as Kirby Smart. He also receives pay comparable to Curt Cignetti. Neither Smart nor Cignetti failed to reach the playoffs. The administration's investment has not produced similar success for LSU.

Sam Leavitt Performance and Turnovers

Quarterback Sam Leavitt played a significant role in the struggles. The loss to Texas marked Leavitt's third game with multiple turnovers. He also recorded at least one passing or rushing touchdown in these games. This statistic ties him with four other players for the most in the FBS.

Leavitt faces additional challenges with ball security. He leads the FBS with five red-zone interceptions this season. These turnovers have hindered the team's ability to secure wins. The performance against Texas highlighted ongoing offensive inconsistencies.

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Broader College Football Standings

Other teams also faced decisive moments this week. Liberty enters the postseason with a 9-1 record. They are the last one-loss team in the Group of Six alongside Boise State. Liberty boasts a positive net yards per play differential of +1.55.

Houston suffered a significant loss to Colorado. The Cougars allowed 249 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns. This performance ended their hopes for a conference title. Missouri was dominated by Georgia in the SEC.

Utah lost a close game to Arizona. Quarterback Noah Fifita threw for 356 yards and three touchdowns. His completion rate ranks third in the FBS. BYU defeated Baylor behind Bear Bachmeier. He threw four touchdowns and rushed for three.