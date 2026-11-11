Landslide risk increases as soaking rain continues, emergency management officials warn

As repeated rounds of soaking rain continue across Western Washington, emergency management departments are warning residents about an increased risk of landsli

An image of crews working to clear mud left after a mudslide off a hill in Seattle in November 2025. As repeated rounds of soaking rain continue across Western Washington, emergency management departments are warning residents about an increased risk of landslides.

, "due to unstable glacial sediment in many areas, frequent earthquakes that can trigger landslides, and steep terrain, including both mountain slopes and coastal bluffs.

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" Emergency management officials are urging homeowners to take preventative measures to protect themselves and their property from the natural hazard. Brendan McCluskey, the Director of the King County Office of Emergency Management, said residents should understand the risks around them and be prepared to leave quickly if needed.

“I think the biggest thing that we want the community know is to be aware of the risks that are around them, what the threats and hazards are, and to be ready to deal with them if they have to evacuate, to have a kit ready to go, or if they have to remain in place, to have supplies that can make them two weeks ready," McCluskey said. Get a ground assessment of your property.

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Your city or county geologist or planning department may have specific information on areas vulnerable to landslides. Seek advice of geotechnical experts for evaluating landslide hazards or designing corrective techniques to reduce landslide risk. Plan at least two evacuation routes since roads may become blocked or closed. New cracks appear in plaster, tile, brick or foundation.

Underground utility lines break. Water breaks through the ground surface in new locations. You hear a faint rumbling sound that increases in volume as the landslide nears. The ground slopes downward in one specific direction and may begin shifting that direction under your feet.

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